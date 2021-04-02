Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: meet Tommy Lloyd

  1. Today, 10:33 AM #1
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,660

    Default meet Tommy Lloyd

    https://www.si.com/college/2021/04/0...ofile-mark-few
    Outstanding article.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:07 AM #2
    gbnyba17
    gbnyba17 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    263

    Default

    FANTASTIC article. Another reminder of how lucky we are as Zag fans.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:26 AM #3
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    841

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    https://www.si.com/college/2021/04/0...ofile-mark-few
    Outstanding article.
    Excellent article which gives insight into the evolution of Gonzaga basketball in the last 20 years.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:00 PM #4
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,292

    Default

    Great read on our top assistant! Learned a lot of anecdotes about Tommy I hadn’t previously heard. Loved that Monson actually offered him a job before the Elite Eight run.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:12 PM #5
    Bouldin4Prez
    Bouldin4Prez is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    434

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    https://www.si.com/college/2021/04/0...ofile-mark-few
    Outstanding article.
    Great article, thanks for sharing. There have been so many awesome written pieces on the Zags published during their journey on this historic season. Been a blast to read them all.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:22 PM #6
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,540

    Default

    I think back to September 2019 when I was back in Spokane and ran into him at J&Ds... as I was leaving I just went over to him shook his hand and gave him a simple but heartfelt thank you. I knew some of this but not all of what is in the article. If I could go back, the only thing I'd do differently would do different would be to thank him a couple more times.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules