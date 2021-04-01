Thread: Mark Few is Naismith Coach of the Year

That's more like it.
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...adder-naismith
That's more like it.
Congratulations to Few and his staff. Well deserved.
See? Now all is well.
And if Few ever were to leave after the kids are all off and away, it's going to be to go to the Lakers or Knicks, not UNC. He has a better program and bigger brand, at least for now.
Congratulations coach Few!
Few will now get mentioned at the top of this Wikipedia page in the 'multiple winners' section:
"The men's side has had four multiple winners: John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski with three each, and Tony Bennett and Jay Wright with two each."
