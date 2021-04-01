Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Mark Few is Naismith Coach of the Year

  Today, 10:29 AM
    scrooner
    Default Mark Few is Naismith Coach of the Year

    That's more like it.

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...adder-naismith
  Today, 10:32 AM
    daskim
    Default

    Congratulations to Few and his staff. Well deserved.
  Today, 10:37 AM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Congratulations to Few and his staff. Well deserved.
    UNC's going to get a helluva coach.


















  Today, 10:47 AM
    DZ
    Default

    See? Now all is well.

    And if Few ever were to leave after the kids are all off and away, it's going to be to go to the Lakers or Knicks, not UNC. He has a better program and bigger brand, at least for now.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 10:52 AM
    zagamatic
    Default

    Congratulations coach Few!
  Today, 10:58 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Few will now get mentioned at the top of this Wikipedia page in the 'multiple winners' section:

    "The men's side has had four multiple winners: John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski with three each, and Tony Bennett and Jay Wright with two each."

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naismi...ch_of_the_Year
