Thread: Jalen #2, Corey #9 on Vecenie's updated NBA Draft board (3 other Zags on the list)

Evan Mobley is #3
BTW Joel is at 45, Drew is 64, Filip is 81
The Athletic is a pay site ... but I just got 6 months for a dollar (and there have been some GREAT Zag articles recently)
https://theathletic.com/2491159/2021.../?redirected=1
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
so who are they saying is #1?