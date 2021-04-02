Thread: Jalen #2, Corey #9 on Vecenie's updated NBA Draft board (3 other Zags on the list)

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Jalen #2, Corey #9 on Vecenie's updated NBA Draft board (3 other Zags on the list)

    Jalen #2, Corey #9 on Vecenie's updated NBA Draft board (3 other Zags on the list)

    Evan Mobley is #3

    BTW Joel is at 45, Drew is 64, Filip is 81


    The Athletic is a pay site ... but I just got 6 months for a dollar (and there have been some GREAT Zag articles recently)

    https://theathletic.com/2491159/2021.../?redirected=1

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Evan Mobley is #3

    BTW Joel is at 45, Drew is 64, Filip is 81


    The Athletic is a pay site ... but I just got 6 months for a dollar (and there have been some GREAT Zag articles recently)

    https://theathletic.com/2491159/2021.../?redirected=1
    Thanks for the tip, GZ. I broke down and subscribed to the Dallas Morning News, if only to see the article on Drew.

    The Mavericks beat writer, Brad Townsend, is a good dude, and usually responds to my occasional emails.
    so who are they saying is #1?
    so who are they saying is #1?
    Cade Cunningham.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Evan Mobley is #3

    BTW Joel is at 45, Drew is 64, Filip is 81


    The Athletic is a pay site ... but I just got 6 months for a dollar (and there have been some GREAT Zag articles recently)

    https://theathletic.com/2491159/2021.../?redirected=1
    The Zags have had another 'Mr Irrelevant" that had a pretty good NBA career.
    Are you laughing at ME?
