Originally Posted by Hogan Originally Posted by

Watson's play has gotten a lot of discussion on this board, but I don't know if we have recognized the needed physicality that he is bringing to the team. He's got very sturdy legs, and while he is not a particularly big "big", he's got to be all of his listed weight of 225 lbs. He is really using his sturdy frame inside, bodying up the other bigs and throwing his weight around. Given how physical inside play is in the tournament, we really need his presence.