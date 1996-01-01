This really could be the year
We've come close a few times now, and there really have been a few teams that I felt could win it all. I felt that with Morrison's team. I felt that way with the '17 team. They were stacked with great players. I felt that way with the team that lost toi Wichita State. Few always reminds us how hard it is to win this thing. He calls it a crap shoot. But that was in the past. I have never once heard him talk that way with this team. i truly believe that he believes they can do it, and I KNOW the players believe it. I can feel it in their voices and see it in the way they play with so much confidence and precision.
We were so close in '17. I honestly believe we should have, and could have, but for the bad break with Nigel's ankle right at the end of the game. And how he injured his shooting hand the game before diving for a loose ball. We've paid our dues that's for sure.
This will certainly not be easy, that's for sure. And I wouldn't want it to be. Going undefeated is one thing, but to win the national championship and be undefeated is a whole other thing. A few have tried to do it and failed. Could this really be a team destined for the ages and history books. God! I hope so. This team IS so great. In every single way. Not only in skill but in character. There are four teams left in this wonderful tournament, and all for have the same intentions, and want it equally. There will certainly be battles to be fought. We will soon get to see who wants it the most. I like all four of the teams and know they have all been great in the tournament. I'm glad that the four who will be playing for the championship are the ones playing because I feel they were the better teams in each game they won to get to the Final Four. There will be no upsets now. All four of these teams are capable of winning it. AND that's what will make the next games so much fun and so interesting.
Could this really be the year? As I have studied each of these players this year and gotten to know them all, and have watched them play in this tournament, I do bef lieve that this could be the year to be crowned UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS. A team to go down in history books. I love each of them, and they really do form the perfect puzzel. My dream game is between Gonzaga and Baylor for the championship. They've been #1 and #2 almost all year. And both were undefeated most of the year. Baylor, too, is a GREAT team. And it's the game I believe America wants to see. I certainly will be pulling for Baylor against Houston. Not because I don't like Houston. I do. They're a great, tough team. I just like Baylor more. Just one day left to wait until Saturday. I am soooo ready. And feeling pretty steady right now. I'm sure I'll be quite nervous Saturday. But I like being nervous. hahaha
Go Zags!
