Thread: Mark Few #2 in AP Coach of the Year poll

Juwan Howard 1st.
https://www.usnews.com/news/sports/a...ch-of-the-year
Obviously, the votes were cast long before that UCLA game.
Few deserves 1. What more could he have done?
Kispert with two votes in the POY race, good for a 4th place tie.
Yeah, that's absurd.
That is just plain silly. Undefeated team all year coached by a guy that brought a program out of obscurity into a powerhouse and he isn't the coach of the year.
Just plain stupid.
Also, Michigan ABSOLUTELY could have won that E8 game. ESPECIALLY late in the contest. Poor shots/plays/possessions/decisions all around. Obviously, blame can be shifted toward players, but there is absolutely some on Howard for that gaffe of a final few minutes.
This is absurd. Undefeated season 30-0 with a chance to make history vs 23-5 (and out of the tourney). Would be keen to understand why 35 people voted for JH. No doubt he's a fantastic coach and is doing some fantastic things. However, with potential history in the making by a coach who has spent well over 20 years BUILDING a premier program, it's difficult to make any sense of this. Maybe more will come out as to why they voted for JH.
The good news?
The Zags play Saturday to remind everyone for the 31st time, why the Zags are #1. Can't wait!
National media is East Coast media. This is Adam Morrison verse JJ Reddick all over again. And this is how it will always be.
Trust me. When an ACC school gets back to relevance, the Eastern media will discard GU quicker than a bad prom date.
The next step is to start throwing out asterisks and creating different tiers of "greatness".
One thing you can say about Easterners. Their infatuation with rewriting sport history to always casts their teams, their players, and their coaches in some sort of GOAT status is always their primary concern. It is the only reason they love sports. ESPN, FOX, CBS make boatloads of money creating shows that endlessly cater to some form of Eastern supremacy and they drone on about it all day, every day. The sports networks aren't even about sports reporting anymore and have become non stop ego massaging for their biggest Eastern markets.
The award winners will always be the best Eastern "feelgood" story.
They are shocked by the PAC 12 this season. Shocked!
I miss Mike Hart
Juan Howard stepped into a loaded successful program. Its not like he has turned a nobody into a contender. Michigan had consecutive 30 win seasons with most key players returning.
I mean, this isn’t going to age well but who really remembers who was college coach of the year most seasons? Yeah, this is pretty much like giving Karl Malone the MVP over MJ. Let’s hope the Zags finish off the comparison with a championship!!!
Honest question (because I agree with Mal that nobody really remembers these things): has Few ever won Coach of the Year?
If not, WHY NOT??
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
Wayne Tinkle has as strong a case as anyone. One top 100 player on the roster.
Media fave Juwan had it at hello.