Thread: Mark Few #2 in AP Coach of the Year poll

    Default Mark Few #2 in AP Coach of the Year poll

    Juwan Howard 1st.

    https://www.usnews.com/news/sports/a...ch-of-the-year

    Obviously, the votes were cast long before that UCLA game.
    Few deserves 1. What more could he have done?
    Kispert with two votes in the POY race, good for a 4th place tie.
    Yeah, that's absurd.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    That is just plain silly. Undefeated team all year coached by a guy that brought a program out of obscurity into a powerhouse and he isn't the coach of the year.
    Just plain stupid.
    Also, Michigan ABSOLUTELY could have won that E8 game. ESPECIALLY late in the contest. Poor shots/plays/possessions/decisions all around. Obviously, blame can be shifted toward players, but there is absolutely some on Howard for that gaffe of a final few minutes.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    This is absurd. Undefeated season 30-0 with a chance to make history vs 23-5 (and out of the tourney). Would be keen to understand why 35 people voted for JH. No doubt he's a fantastic coach and is doing some fantastic things. However, with potential history in the making by a coach who has spent well over 20 years BUILDING a premier program, it's difficult to make any sense of this. Maybe more will come out as to why they voted for JH.

    The good news?
    The Zags play Saturday to remind everyone for the 31st time, why the Zags are #1. Can't wait!
    National media is East Coast media. This is Adam Morrison verse JJ Reddick all over again. And this is how it will always be.

    Trust me. When an ACC school gets back to relevance, the Eastern media will discard GU quicker than a bad prom date.

    The next step is to start throwing out asterisks and creating different tiers of "greatness".

    One thing you can say about Easterners. Their infatuation with rewriting sport history to always casts their teams, their players, and their coaches in some sort of GOAT status is always their primary concern. It is the only reason they love sports. ESPN, FOX, CBS make boatloads of money creating shows that endlessly cater to some form of Eastern supremacy and they drone on about it all day, every day. The sports networks aren't even about sports reporting anymore and have become non stop ego massaging for their biggest Eastern markets.

    The award winners will always be the best Eastern "feelgood" story.

    They are shocked by the PAC 12 this season. Shocked!
    I miss Mike Hart
    Juan Howard stepped into a loaded successful program. Its not like he has turned a nobody into a contender. Michigan had consecutive 30 win seasons with most key players returning.

    I mean, this isn’t going to age well but who really remembers who was college coach of the year most seasons? Yeah, this is pretty much like giving Karl Malone the MVP over MJ. Let’s hope the Zags finish off the comparison with a championship!!!
    Honest question (because I agree with Mal that nobody really remembers these things): has Few ever won Coach of the Year?

    If not, WHY NOT??
    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Honest question (because I agree with Mal that nobody really remembers these things): has Few ever won Coach of the Year?

    If not, WHY NOT??
    He has.
    Wayne Tinkle has as strong a case as anyone. One top 100 player on the roster.
    Media fave Juwan had it at hello.
    Quote Originally Posted by maynard g krebs View Post
    Wayne Tinkle has as strong a case as anyone. One top 100 player on the roster.
    Random Beavers trivia: Ralph Miller actually won it two years in a row, in 1981 & 1982, when the Beavers went 2-2 in the tournament and then later had to vacate those wins.
    Quote Originally Posted by NEC26 View Post
    That is just plain silly. Undefeated team all year coached by a guy that brought a program out of obscurity into a powerhouse and he isn't the coach of the year.
    Just plain stupid.
    Coach of the year? More like coach of the decade....tell me any coach in darn near any sport that has done more with less....The Uconn girls coach is pretty impressive too.
    Quote Originally Posted by maynard g krebs View Post
    Wayne Tinkle has as strong a case as anyone. One top 100 player on the roster.
    The regular season has to be taken into account and while he had a great tourney run they had an average at best season excluding the tourney.
