Thread: Roy Williams is Retiring - April Fools??

Originally Posted by MickMick Originally Posted by

How worried should we be? I guess Mark Few has never been happier, but when does a man conclude that he has achieved everything he has set out to do?



The NCAA landscape is changing too drastically for Roy and I'll bet there will be others that don't want to endure the upheaval as well. I know one thing for sure. Once the power conferences dismantle the NCAA and have their own private tournament, I will cease to spend a single moment watching college hoops.