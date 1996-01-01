Thread: Roy Williams is Retiring - April Fools??

No joke - it is real. Just kinda lame to release it on April 1st AND before the end of the tournament.
How worried should we be? I guess Mark Few has never been happier, but when does a man conclude that he has achieved everything he has set out to do?
The NCAA landscape is changing too drastically for Roy and I'll bet there will be others that don't want to endure the upheaval as well.
I know one thing for sure. Once the power conferences dismantle the NCAA and hold their own private tournament, I will cease to spend a single moment caring about or watching college hoops. They will kill their golden goose.
I miss Mike Hart
48 year’s coaching....says it all imo
What idiot thought it was a good idea to announce before FF?
Is this the reason for the exits from NC to the Transfer Portal? Kessler? Just asking.......for a friend.........I know that we heavily recruited Walker Kessler so maybe not...the reason. Inquiring minds want to know.
"Brendan Marks of The Athletic has gone on record to say that he expects more departures to come, noting that he anticipates more news from the UNC basketball program very soon."
