Thread: Roy Williams is Retiring - April Fools??

Roy Williams is Retiring - April Fools??

    scrooner
    scrooner
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    Roy Williams is Retiring - April Fools??

    https://goheels.com/news/2021/4/1/me...t-release.aspx
    strikenowhere
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    Default

    No joke - it is real. Just kinda lame to release it on April 1st AND before the end of the tournament.
    MickMick
    MickMick
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    Default

    How worried should we be? I guess Mark Few has never been happier, but when does a man conclude that he has achieved everything he has set out to do?

    The NCAA landscape is changing too drastically for Roy and I'll bet there will be others that don't want to endure the upheaval as well.

    I know one thing for sure. Once the power conferences dismantle the NCAA and hold their own private tournament, I will cease to spend a single moment caring about or watching college hoops. They will kill their golden goose.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    Default

    48 year’s coaching....says it all imo

    What idiot thought it was a good idea to announce before FF?
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    How worried should we be? I guess Mark Few has never been happier, but when does a man conclude that he has achieved everything he has set out to do?

    The NCAA landscape is changing too drastically for Roy and I'll bet there will be others that don't want to endure the upheaval as well. I know one thing for sure. Once the power conferences dismantle the NCAA and have their own private tournament, I will cease to spend a single moment watching college hoops.
    That's a young man's job now....and Cahalina will push for a BB alum....but bush to announce week of the F4.......as if they are still playing, and relevant.
    strikenowhere
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    How worried should we be? I guess Mark Few has never been happier, but when does a man conclude that he has achieved everything he has set out to do?

    The NCAA landscape is changing too drastically for Roy and I'll bet there will be others that don't want to endure the upheaval as well.

    I know one thing for sure. Once the power conferences dismantle the NCAA and have their own private tournament, I will cease to spend a single moment watching college hoops.
    Honestly Lloyd would have a higher chance than Few leaving Gonzaga, and the Tarheels aren't going to go after Lloyd. East Coast coach or alum would be likeliest.
    zagnut2012
    zagnut2012
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Posts
    Default

    Is this the reason for the exits from NC to the Transfer Portal? Kessler? Just asking.......for a friend.........I know that we heavily recruited Walker Kessler so maybe not...the reason. Inquiring minds want to know.

    "Brendan Marks of The Athletic has gone on record to say that he expects more departures to come, noting that he anticipates more news from the UNC basketball program very soon."

    Zagnut 2012
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo
    48 years coaching....says it all imo

    What idiot thought it was a good idea to announce before FF?
    amazing the name calling on this board

    we dont know the facts and circumstances surrounding the timing (family issues, health issues etc--or simply didnt want rumor mill to take hold) besides that who are we to tell someone when they can and cant decide to retire......
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
