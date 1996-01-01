-
NBA Draft Order
Sorry gents and gals, but I couldn't think of a better title. After watching tournament action, my draft order would be:
1a. Cade Cunningham
1b. Jalen Suggs
3, if that high: Evan Mobley.
Cade and Jalen are both ready to play, and play well, in the NBA. They're both leaders, and are great teammates.
Mobley is a project, he'll probably be a good player in a couple of year, but not now. He's skinny like Kevin Durant, but is not as skilled. He's gotten by with his height, and to an extent, his athleticism. He won't be able to get away with just that in the NBA. He needs to add at least another 25-30 pounds of muscle to his very slight frame.
NBA teams draft on potential, which is why Mobley is so high in the mock drafts.
Due to the NBA's financial situation, I expect the league to cut out the mid-range veterans, in favor of draft picks and younger (cheaper) players. The stars will still get their max contracts. In a stagnant or slightly declining salary cap, there won't be much room for veterans making $10+ million a year.
