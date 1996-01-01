Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Final Four Discussion Thread - 3 April

    Default Final Four Discussion Thread - 3 April

    Saturday Games on CBS

    Baylor v Houston at 5:14pm Eastern, 2:14pm Pacific

    Gonzaga v UCLA at 8:34pm Eastern, 5:34pm Pacific
    Default

    Hope I didn't post this too early, but I wanted a place to discuss the first game of the day! Who are you rooting for to win this game? And who do you think we would match up better against if we get past UCLA? This might not be the same answer.

    Incidentally, as the higher seed I think we should have been given the early game for more rest/prep time afterwards. Oh well.
    Default

    Zags are boffo ratings in prime time. Especially vs UCLA.
    Default

    I want Baylor/Gonzaga. The pundits want Baylor/Gonzaga. America wants Baylor/Gonzaga.

    The flirtation with Illinois during the last few weeks of the season notwithstanding, everything has been building to this. Give the people what they want!

    (FWIW, I think we'd run Houston out of the building)
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
