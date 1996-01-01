Thread: Final Four Discussion Thread - 3 April

Saturday Games on CBS
Baylor v Houston at 5:14pm Eastern, 2:14pm Pacific
Gonzaga v UCLA at 8:34pm Eastern, 5:34pm Pacific
Hope I didn't post this too early, but I wanted a place to discuss the first game of the day! Who are you rooting for to win this game? And who do you think we would match up better against if we get past UCLA? This might not be the same answer.
Incidentally, as the higher seed I think we should have been given the early game for more rest/prep time afterwards. Oh well.
I want Baylor/Gonzaga. The pundits want Baylor/Gonzaga. America wants Baylor/Gonzaga.
The flirtation with Illinois during the last few weeks of the season notwithstanding, everything has been building to this. Give the people what they want!
(FWIW, I think we'd run Houston out of the building)
