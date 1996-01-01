-
The Ref going down in the first half was a scary reminder of an old Bulldog game
1. - any word on how he is?
2. I was at a Bulldog game in the mid 70s. The referee went down like that and after 5-10 minutes to catch his breath he got up and started officiating again. 10 minutes later he went down again and this time he didnt get back up if I recall correctly. Anyone else at that game? I believe they were playing Portland State who had the nations leading scorer - Freeman Williams. The old Kennel was packed if I remember correctly and Freeman was shut down. It was really eerie in a packed house full of energy when he went down.
