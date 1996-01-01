Thread: Drew Timme and NBA stock from ESPN

The 6-foot-10 sophomore center continued his incredibly productive NCAA tournament run with a strong showing against Mobley, the potential No. 1 pick, and USC's two-point defense, the best in the country. Timme scored 23 points on 19 shots in 31 minutes during Gonzaga's blowout victory. While Mobley's 7-foot-4 wingspan did bother him at times, Timme scored from all different angles, thanks to his superior physicality, footwork, touch and aggressiveness. Timme stepped through for scoop shots against Mobley, spun past him off the bounce, outran him in transition for a bucket, dropped in jump hooks and showed the ability to find cutters on the move comfortably. Timme's ability to carve out space on the interior overwhelmed the 215-pound Mobley at times, taking the 19-year-old out of shot blocking position with deep seals. The ultra-confident Timme even flashed some defensive activity, rotating with verticality, stepping in for charges, and ripping Tahj Eaddy on the perimeter, ending most of his highlights with a celebration.Through four tourney games Timme has scored 85 points in 113 minutes while shooting an impressive 64% from 2 and dishing out 4.3 assists per game during that stretch. Allow him to catch with two feet in the paint, and it's usually a bucket at the college level. The 20-year-old is one of only 10 players in the past decade to average at least 23 points per 40 minutes on better than 65% shooting from 2. Of those 10, four are Gonzaga Bulldogs -- Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins, Kelly Olynyk and Timme -- which speaks to Mark Few's ability to get the best out of his bigs.But how does Timme's game fit in the modern NBA? For as productive as he is, Timme still has trouble stepping out and guarding on the perimeter like we saw consistently versus Creighton, Oklahoma, and at times against USC. He isn't the forceful rim protector needed to make up for some of those limitations, averaging just 1.1 blocks per 40 minutes. At 235 pounds he doesn't quite have the natural size of a 260-pound rebounding machine like Enes Kanter. He doesn't stretch the floor like Frank Kaminsky or fellow NCAA star Luka Garza. If Timme, a 69.4% free throw shooter, can turn himself into a highly-productive shooting big like Mike Muscala, he'll surely become more attractive to NBA scouts as it's easier to live with some of his defensive shortcomings if he's an inside-outside threat and a plus as a passer.We'll learn more about Timme should Gonzaga end up facing a dynamic, physical Baylor team in the national title game. Can he score in the post against a body like Jonathan Tcamwa Tchatchoua? Gonzaga has been able to switch most every ball screen so far this tournament, but will Timme be able to find a way to stay in front of a jet like Davion Mitchell or a smooth shotmaker like Jared Butler?-- Schmitz