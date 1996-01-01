Thread: Drew Timme and NBA stock from ESPN

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Drew Timme and NBA stock from ESPN

    Malastein
    Feb 2007
    San Francisco
    Drew Timme and NBA stock from ESPN

    The 6-foot-10 sophomore center continued his incredibly productive NCAA tournament run with a strong showing against Mobley, the potential No. 1 pick, and USC's two-point defense, the best in the country. Timme scored 23 points on 19 shots in 31 minutes during Gonzaga's blowout victory. While Mobley's 7-foot-4 wingspan did bother him at times, Timme scored from all different angles, thanks to his superior physicality, footwork, touch and aggressiveness. Timme stepped through for scoop shots against Mobley, spun past him off the bounce, outran him in transition for a bucket, dropped in jump hooks and showed the ability to find cutters on the move comfortably. Timme's ability to carve out space on the interior overwhelmed the 215-pound Mobley at times, taking the 19-year-old out of shot blocking position with deep seals. The ultra-confident Timme even flashed some defensive activity, rotating with verticality, stepping in for charges, and ripping Tahj Eaddy on the perimeter, ending most of his highlights with a celebration.

    Through four tourney games Timme has scored 85 points in 113 minutes while shooting an impressive 64% from 2 and dishing out 4.3 assists per game during that stretch. Allow him to catch with two feet in the paint, and it's usually a bucket at the college level. The 20-year-old is one of only 10 players in the past decade to average at least 23 points per 40 minutes on better than 65% shooting from 2. Of those 10, four are Gonzaga Bulldogs -- Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins, Kelly Olynyk and Timme -- which speaks to Mark Few's ability to get the best out of his bigs.

    But how does Timme's game fit in the modern NBA? For as productive as he is, Timme still has trouble stepping out and guarding on the perimeter like we saw consistently versus Creighton, Oklahoma, and at times against USC. He isn't the forceful rim protector needed to make up for some of those limitations, averaging just 1.1 blocks per 40 minutes. At 235 pounds he doesn't quite have the natural size of a 260-pound rebounding machine like Enes Kanter. He doesn't stretch the floor like Frank Kaminsky or fellow NCAA star Luka Garza. If Timme, a 69.4% free throw shooter, can turn himself into a highly-productive shooting big like Mike Muscala, he'll surely become more attractive to NBA scouts as it's easier to live with some of his defensive shortcomings if he's an inside-outside threat and a plus as a passer.

    We'll learn more about Timme should Gonzaga end up facing a dynamic, physical Baylor team in the national title game. Can he score in the post against a body like Jonathan Tcamwa Tchatchoua? Gonzaga has been able to switch most every ball screen so far this tournament, but will Timme be able to find a way to stay in front of a jet like Davion Mitchell or a smooth shotmaker like Jared Butler?

    -- Schmitz
    https://www.espn.com/nba/insider/sto...caa-tournament

    Theres also a good blurb on Jalen Suggs. I frankly dont understand how Timme isnt moving up draft boards after being pretty much dominant in the post against every type of defense he has faced. While his shot blocking isnt elite, he is also tasked as the primary defensive big and must avoid foul trouble. He isnt an inept free throw shooter, and as he improves that area will become a consistent contributor. He doesnt have the ceiling of Domas Sabonis, but he is just as crafty in the post and just as good of a passer. Much worse teams have had more identified draft prospects than this Gonzaga squad, but this team certainly has guys who will have long NBA careers.
    webspinnre
    Feb 2007
    Napa, CA
    The challenge is that the NBA has historically been all about projection, and looking at the current state of the game, his body doesn't project the way many want it to. However, there's been more of a shift towards statistical analysis, so if the efficiency is high enough, some of that may be able to be overcome. Still, the points made there remain valid. Can he block shots and be disruptive inside? Be a dominant rebounder? Guard the perimeter? Stretch the floor? Modern big men don't need to be able to do all of those, but they'd better have one or two, and that's the current concern.
