Looking Forward to Next Year
After a somewhat disappointing end to what was a really good year (Conference Champions and WCC Tournament Champions), and saying goodbye to lots of seniors, we are going to take a look towards next year.
We are going to make a couple of assumptions (guidelines) for this initial looksie. First, we are going to assume that CW and AOC are returning for next year and JW, LW, JT, LF, and GB are not going to return for another season. Second, the new players the Lady Zags have for next year are limited to incoming freshman Ester Little (6'2"-W), Peyton Muma (5'8"-PG), Breeane Salenbien (6'3"-F) and Callie Stokes (5'11"-W). Finally, all of the remaining players on the team (non-seniors) will return.
So, I have four questions for the board:
1. Who is CLF going to have as her starting 5 for the first game next November?
2. Who, in your opinion, should CLF have in her starting 5?
3. Are we going to see Kylee Griffen play for the Lady Zags next year.
4. Assuming we have a single scholarship available, what position should CLF look to fill with a transfer?
ZagDad's Answers
1. CLF, as per typical methodology, will start her seniors and past starters: K-11, CW, AOC, MK and AV will start.
2. Since we have not yet seen the freshman play as of today; K-11, CW, AOC, MK and YE with K-14 and EH first off the bench.
3. I think she only suited up for 1 or 2 games this year. I don't think we see her play for the Zags, but I hope I am wrong.
4. I am going for an athletic 6'4"+ forward/post but certainly could see a need for an athletic, aggressive, point guard.
ZagDad
