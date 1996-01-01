Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: I Will Fly and Buy

    zagsfanforlife
    Greetings Fellow Zags-

    This is a long shot but I am trying-- If anyone has tickets, my dad and I would like to buy them at a fair price. We call ourselves the "biggest zags fans in California". Were there in Phoenix in 99 and 2017 and the biggest dream I have in life is to be with my dad in the stands when the zags cut down the nets. Our houses are full of Zags gear and we have spent many hours travelling the country watching our guys. We aren't major donors, mostly because we don't have the financial means to do so, but we do save up for our Zags.

    We can book hotel and flights but the tickets seem tough to come by. Sitting in the stands in Phoenix after the 2017 loss, I got teary-eyed, not so much because of the loss (it was a great run), but because I feared that this would be the only time my dad and I would be able to witness the Zags win a championship together. As a tough italian family, I wouldnt classify my dad as the most affectionate person by any means, but I knew that sharing a hug and a happy cry in celebration would have ensued if the Zags won that game in '17. I know it will happen this year and I want to give ourself the best chance at reaching that goal of mine. Our common love for the zags is our greatest bond and I would want nothing more than to share that moment with him. If you hear of any Zags fans considering selling their tickets, please keep us in mind

    Here is a post that i wrote in 2017 after the NC loss.

    kylasdad
    I hope you get what you are looking for. The silver lining is, when Chet Holmgren commits, you may have a much better opportunity with more tickets available next year! GoZags!
    TravelinZag
    Let us know how this adventure and quest go!
    jazzdelmar
    Almost as good looking as your dad. We Eyetalians have great genes. Good luck, from an Italian son, dad and grandad who knows exactly what you’re feeling. One Shining Moment that punctuates a lifetime of shared experiences and memories.
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Almost as good looking as your dad. We Eyetalians have great genes. Good luck, from an Italian son, dad and grandad who knows exactly what you’re feeling. One Shining Moment that punctuates a lifetime of shared experiences and memories.
    A lot of italians on here. Lol
    Love the zags for life
    zagsfanforlife
    Maybe if all the Paesan's in here can gather up a few bucks, we can each take turns going into Lucas Oil.
    Zagceo
    I own same sweater.....but didn’t wear in PHX for FF....lol

    great story....good luck.
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    I own same sweater.....but didn’t wear in PHX for FF....lol

    great story....good luck.
    Haha its sooo ugly, but a must have. I havent seen anyone else wear one.. kind of sad to know i dont have a 1 of a kind now ahhaha. It was "good luck" (worn at Xavier and SC), until it wasnt (also worn at NC)
    daskim
    Another Italian here wishing good luck on getting tickets for you and your Dad. I heard attendance is limited to 22%.

    That's a tough ticket, but let us know if you succeed.
