Thread: I Will Fly and Buy

Greetings Fellow Zags-
This is a long shot but I am trying-- If anyone has tickets, my dad and I would like to buy them at a fair price. We call ourselves the "biggest zags fans in California". Were there in Phoenix in 99 and 2017 and the biggest dream I have in life is to be with my dad in the stands when the zags cut down the nets. Our houses are full of Zags gear and we have spent many hours travelling the country watching our guys. We aren't major donors, mostly because we don't have the financial means to do so, but we do save up for our Zags.
We can book hotel and flights but the tickets seem tough to come by. Sitting in the stands in Phoenix after the 2017 loss, I got teary-eyed, not so much because of the loss (it was a great run), but because I feared that this would be the only time my dad and I would be able to witness the Zags win a championship together. As a tough italian family, I wouldnt classify my dad as the most affectionate person by any means, but I knew that sharing a hug and a happy cry in celebration would have ensued if the Zags won that game in '17. I know it will happen this year and I want to give ourself the best chance at reaching that goal of mine. Our common love for the zags is our greatest bond and I would want nothing more than to share that moment with him. If you hear of any Zags fans considering selling their tickets, please keep us in mind
Here is a post that i wrote in 2017 after the NC loss.
