Thread: Remember When? (Our Guards)

Remember when DD or Pangos or Bell would run in to that one tournament team with bigger, more athletic guards who would seemingly knock us out each year, and us thinking to ourselves "Man, our guys are good, just not athletic or big enough". KP and Bell I remember getting suffocated their senior year vs Duke in the tourney, knocking us out and thinking just that. It wasnt a knock on these guys, it was just clear as day that while we were making noise on the national level, the Zag guards were just not physically big enough or athletic enough to dominate against the "Blue Blood" blue chipper, NBA pro prospects.



Well news flash: we are now that team with those 6'5, super athletic, future NBA guards, who make life a living hell for the smaller Eaddy and Zegarowski types.. Next up is Tyger Campbell.



Teams dont have an Ayayi, Suggs and nembhard to throw out at you like we do. People will turn to Baylor and say they have the best guards in the country. I have all year, respectfully disagreed with that point that has been brought up as factual. I wouldnt trade our 3 headed monster for anyone. The analogy I through out to my dad last night was that it was very much like Illinois that year with Dee Brown, Luther Head and Deron Williams... the only difference between us and that team is that our other two starters are Drew Timme and Corey Kispert-- two first team AA caliber players.



It is truly amazing how far this program has come and how the recruiting has evolved. My pops and I were talking about that last night. From relying on a JC kid (Batista) or undersized guards like Q hall or scrappy players like Spinks and Santangelo or Nillson, or undersized bigs like Casey Calvary to the transfers who werent highly rated and then developed, to the underrated european and canadian kids who were after thoughts to the big bloods and developed and now THIS?!Lottery picks, 3 all americans, guards that suffocate the other team instead of being suffocated, the best big man in the country, and a SEC transfer who started as a freshman and soph, coming off the bench to start the season? Oh did I mention a couple top 50 kids sitting on the bench barely getting any time?!



Oh how the tables have turned, and oh how I am enjoying this ride.