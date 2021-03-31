Thread: Zags bringing in the Money for the WCC (Basketball Performance Fund)

NCAA MEN's Tournament distribution process:
The NCAA receives approximately $800 million annually for the television rights to the tournament.
The majority of the cash is funneled to schools across multiple NCAA divisions through an assortment of funds.
One of those is the Basketball Performance Fund, which allocates dollars based on success in the tournament.
Each game played is worth one unit to that teams conference.
The units are pooled and carried forward for six years.
Each unit has a dollar value, which increases every year of the payout cycle.
The units will be carried for six years at the following payout amounts:
2022: $338,211 (per unit)2023: $339,989 2024: $341,802 2025: $348,275 2026: $358,375 2027: $307,409
(The amount drops in 27 because the 2020 tournament, for which there were zero units awarded, is removed from the payout cycle; that increases the total number of units in the pool and reduces the value of each unit, according to the NCAA.)
Add it up, and each unit earned this month is worth $2,034,061 over the six years.
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/20...rence-history/