Thread: Zags bringing in the Money for the WCC (Basketball Performance Fund)

  Today, 07:15 AM #1
    HelenaZAG
    Default Zags bringing in the Money for the WCC (Basketball Performance Fund)

    NCAA MEN's Tournament distribution process:

     The NCAA receives approximately $800 million annually for the television rights to the tournament.

     The majority of the cash is funneled to schools across multiple NCAA divisions through an assortment of funds.

     One of those is the Basketball Performance Fund, which allocates dollars based on success in the tournament.

     Each game played is worth one unit to that teams conference.

     The units are pooled and carried forward for six years.

     Each unit has a dollar value, which increases every year of the payout cycle.

    The units will be carried for six years at the following payout amounts:

    2022: $338,211 (per unit)2023: $339,989 2024: $341,802 2025: $348,275 2026: $358,375 2027: $307,409

    (The amount drops in 27 because the 2020 tournament, for which there were zero units awarded, is removed from the payout cycle; that increases the total number of units in the pool and reduces the value of each unit, according to the NCAA.)

    Add it up, and each unit earned this month is worth $2,034,061 over the six years.

    https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/20...rence-history/
  Today, 07:32 AM #2
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Wasn’t one of the big items zags negotiated to stay in the wcc a more favorable split of the funds?!

    So, 5 units for the zags = $10m
  Today, 07:48 AM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Wasnt one of the big items zags negotiated to stay in the wcc a more favorable split of the funds?!

    So, 5 units for the zags = $10m
    That's correct. I put together an analysis of NCAA payouts 4-5 years ago, based on a Forbes article. I'll try and find the article.

    ETA: the best article came from Bloomberg.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2...sketball-fund/

    The difference is likely to be much more pronounced based on our team's incredible last 5 years.
  Today, 08:45 AM #4
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    just reviewed updated bracket and counted 18 games played for the Big10 after their record high 9 bids (naked eye count, maybe I missed one or two)

    they are below .500 in those games. How could the committee be so off target?

    https://www.fanduel.com/theduel/post...1-01f1djs7x7ag
  Today, 08:57 AM #5
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    These other teams need to spend their share to improve their teams.
  Today, 08:58 AM #6
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    These other teams need to spend their share to improve their teams.
    I'll bet that Portland used some of that to upgrade the coaching staff.
  Today, 08:59 AM #7
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum View Post
    just reviewed updated bracket and counted 18 games played for the Big10 after their record high 9 bids (naked eye count, maybe I missed one or two)

    they are below .500 in those games. How could the committee be so off target?

    https://www.fanduel.com/theduel/post...1-01f1djs7x7ag
    They always pump up the big-10. This is the way it always is the big-10 and acc. That is espn at their best.
  Today, 09:00 AM #8
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I'll bet that Portland used some of that to upgrade the coaching staff.
    I will agree with that. Just maybe he can upgrade their program as well.
