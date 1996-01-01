Final 4 Rap Sessions...come on in and share
2021 Final 4: Gonzaga, UCLA, Baylor and Houston. Congratulations to you all. It's certainly quite an accomplishment.
I love the match-ups for the first night. Really glad to be playing UCLA again, and in such a big game. And the matchup between Houston and Baylor, matches two teams from Texes. There will be great story lines for this year's March Madness.
To begin with we have Gonzaga, undefeated still. I think the last time for an undefeated team to win the national championship was like in 1976 Indiana I believe. And we have UCLA who barely made it into the tournament. They had to beat Michigan State in a Play In game. Along the way they defeated a #1 team (Michigan) and a #2 tean (Alabama). We all love March Madness because of the upsets, and those were two big ones.
I also believe that's it's a great tournament when some of the very best teams make it to the Final Four. This year we have two #1 seeded teams and one #2 seeded team (Houston). That's awesome I think because it's always fun to see the best teams play for the crown. This year we also have the two teams who were ranked #1 and #2 almost the whole year, and both teams were undefeated for most of the year: Gonzaga and Baylor. It would be pretty cool to see these two teams play for the National Championship I think, but who really knows what will happen. That's why it's going to be a fun tournament to watch.
The tournament has two first team All-Americans in it: Kispert from Gonzaga and Butler from Baylor. Timme, Suggs and Mitchel from Balor also made 2nd team. If GU gets to play Baylor it'll be fun to watch these five match up against each other.
Both Gonzaga and Baylor were #1 seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament which never happened. So it's really awesome to see both back. Although Baylor has most of last year's team back, Gonzaga lost 4 pretty important players on last years team. Mark Few has an amazing record of reloading every year. I am sure both of these teams are really happy to have made the final 4 this year, and could end up playing for the national championship. I'm not sure but I believe that neither team has won a national championship in basketball.
2021 has been a year of having outstanding Freshmen playing. Some will be lottery picks in the NBA draft. I believe the best of them all is still playing in this really really good tournament, Jalen Suggs. We fell in love with Jalen from that very first game of the year against Kansas when he got 28 points I think. We knew immediately that we had someone very special. We saw his talent again last night as he led the Zags to their second Final 4.
I am hoping that this will become a very entertaining thread in the days to come. Hope to see everyone pitching in here. Forums like this one, has really helped me deal with the devastating effect that Corvid19 had on our country and on our basketball seasons. I did put an s on the word season cause it destroyed last year's tournament. thank you to all Zag fans, both those of you who write and those who may just read. We are all in this wonderful community together.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!