Zags Host Pacific in West Coast Conference Home Opener

The Tigers are in the same boat, seeking momentum after a seven-game skid that left them as the only team without a win in conference play., but their bats came alive in the series finale with a 14-2 runaway victory that saw nine different Zags pick up at least one hit. Mason Marenco, Ernie Yake and Brett Harris all finished with six hits apiece on the weekend, with Harris driving in a team-high five runs and entering this weekend as GU's leader in batting average (.371) and runs (26).Meanwhile, the Tigers (7-14, 0-6 WCC) have yet to come away with a second series victory after taking three of four from California-Berkeley in their opening weekend. In all three games against San Diego last weekend, Pacific was held to single-digit hits, putting up three runs in its highest-scoring outing against a Toreros team that ranks second nationally in batting average.Two juniors pace Pacific's offense so far this season  Infielder James Arakawa leads the team in batting average (.418), OPS (.972) and hits (28), finishing with at least two hits in eight different games, while catcher Jeremy Lea has a team-best three homers and nine RBI. having never lost more than one game to the Tigers in a conference series. They last met in 2019, a 3-0 home victory for GU that capped a 2-1 series win.Pacific's staff struck out a combined 18 in its series with the Toreros, but gave up 23 runs in those three games for an ERA of 7.50.vs. RHP Hayden Pearce (1-3, 15 strikeouts 3.51 ERA)vs. TBDvs. RHP Henrik Reinertsen (1-3, 19 strikeouts, 6.43 ERA)Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game information and live stats.