Thread: GU vs UCLA - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Bruins in the Final 4 for the Zags. Do the Zags slay the demons of the last tourney against UCLA?
What are you expecting to see on Saturday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
Timme should eat up Riley, juzang will have a lot tougher time scoring verse our athletic guards, and the rest of the bruins don’t have enough.
87-63.