Thread: No Big Ten Teams in the Final Four

  1. Today, 08:17 PM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,502

    Default No Big Ten Teams in the Final Four

    That is all.
  2. Today, 08:25 PM #2
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,936

    Default

    Only 2 of 4 from the power conferences, if the PAC 12 is considered a power conference this year.
    Are you laughing at ME?
  3. Today, 08:27 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,813

    Default

    Aww, that’s a shame
  4. Today, 08:27 PM #4
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,240

    Default

    All 4 teams west of the Mississippi. First time ever.
  5. Today, 08:35 PM #5
    kyle dixon
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    775

    Default Big 10 country

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    That is all.
    Plus, in big 10 country to boot. It looks like Iowa has Bohannon coming back now though....
  6. Today, 09:12 PM #6
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    653

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kyle dixon View Post
    Plus, in big 10 country to boot. It looks like Iowa has Bohannon coming back now though....
    No offense, but Iowa was overrated due to Garza. Even with Bohannon coming back, they will finish in the mid- to bottom-half of the B1G.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
  7. Today, 09:19 PM #7
    Sound Voltex's Avatar
    Sound Voltex
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Pilot Nation
    Posts
    40

    Default

    So west coast and gulf coast best coasts?
    SOUND VOLTEX EXCEED GEAR

    伝説になんてならなくていい。It does not need to become a legend.
    常に新たな礎を作っていけばいい。It should always make new foundations.
    これからもずっと。Always.
  8. Today, 09:50 PM #8
    seacatfan
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,879

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Only 2 of 4 from the power conferences, if the PAC 12 is considered a power conference this year.
    4 in the Sweet 16, 3 in the Elite 8 and 1 in the Final 4 and you're going with this? Okay then. By far the best performance of any conference in the Tourney.
  9. Today, 10:06 PM #9
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,829

    Default

    someone should calculate how much the PAC 12 got in revenue from their NCAA tourney wins thus far. It's gotta be good.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  10. Today, 10:10 PM #10
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Has anyone checked on Dan Dakich.

    Sorry Michigan fans. It’s too bad you can’t face this Gonzaga team who would “finish fourth” in your conference.
