Thread: No Big Ten Teams in the Final Four

That is all.
That is all.
Only 2 of 4 from the power conferences, if the PAC 12 is considered a power conference this year.
Are you laughing at ME?
Aww, that’s a shame
All 4 teams west of the Mississippi. First time ever.
So west coast and gulf coast best coasts?
SOUND VOLTEX EXCEED GEAR
伝説になんてならなくていい。It does not need to become a legend.
常に新たな礎を作っていけばいい。It should always make new foundations.
これからもずっと。Always.
someone should calculate how much the PAC 12 got in revenue from their NCAA tourney wins thus far. It's gotta be good.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
Has anyone checked on Dan Dakich.
Sorry Michigan fans. It’s too bad you can’t face this Gonzaga team who would “finish fourth” in your conference.