Results 1 to 25 of 25

Thread: It's UCLA

  1. Today, 08:10 PM #1
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,936

    Default It's UCLA

    How bad do you want to beat 'em?
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:10 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Poor Adam has to hear about the 2006 game all week now.

    But it’s revenge time boys.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:12 PM #3
    rijman
    rijman is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,351

    Default

    What a great day for the Zags, they dominate USC then UCLA beats Michigan. I hope the Zags beat UCLA by 30, if not more.
    It's not the size of the Bulldog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the Bulldog!

    GO ZAGS!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:12 PM #4
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,076

    Default

    Honestly, UCLA is winning with defense but they wont keep up with us. I expect this line to open at 12 or more. Time to return the favor


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:13 PM #5
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,291

    Default

    Ugly game.

    I predict a win.

    And put somebody on Juzang.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:13 PM #6
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,332

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Poor Adam has to hear about the 2006 game all week now.

    But it’s revenge time boys.
    he’s rich and successful ....he can handle it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:13 PM #7
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,240

    Default

    I just want to win. Don’t care at all it’s UCLA. We already beat them in the tourney since that 06 game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:13 PM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Timme should do work against Riley
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:14 PM #9
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    I just want to win. Don’t care at all it’s UCLA. We already beat them in the tourney since that 06 game.
    Oh ya you’re right. I celebrated too much
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:15 PM #10
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    DZ is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,704

    Default

    I don't care how good UCLA's defense is.

    They won a game scoring 51 points.

    They are going to have to score 20 plus more to beat us. And our defense is damned formidable, too.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 08:17 PM #11
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,502

    Default

    Barttorvik early line is 12.6.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 08:19 PM #12
    ConnZag3
    ConnZag3 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Sun Prairie, WI
    Posts
    114

    Default

    Gosh that game was awful to watch, but it's interesting that UCLA has won games in this tourney scoring 80+ and now barely scoring 50. Timme should have a field day up front again but yeah someone guard Juzang because Juwan couldn't figure that out in 40 minutes!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 08:22 PM #13
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,747

    Default

    William Hill line set to open at Gonzaga -13.5 (Same as against Creighton)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 08:28 PM #14
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,813

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ConnZag3 View Post
    Gosh that game was awful to watch, but it's interesting that UCLA has won games in this tourney scoring 80+ and now barely scoring 50. Timme should have a field day up front again but yeah someone guard Juzang because Juwan couldn't figure that out in 40 minutes!
    Juwan Wooden?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 08:29 PM #15
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,932

    Default

    I don't care if it's UCLA or another team. Revenge is silly at this point. I do think we can beat them. I hope we play defense like today. Our passing and shooting got sloppy in the 2nd half today. We recovered towards te end. If we play UCLA like we played in the first half, I'd think we're almost unbeatable. SO let
    s beat UCLA and move on to Baylor or Houston. We need a title.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 08:29 PM #16
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,016

    Default

    I'm geeked beyond geeked. Yes, I remember 2006 like it was yesterday. Adam was not the only person crying that night. I want redemption, and I'm sure Adam wants its too. Saturday is going to be like Xmas, or Zag-mas.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 08:36 PM #17
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,240

    Default

    Yahoo line is -14.5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 08:47 PM #18
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,275

    Default

    Zags average seed faced jumps up to 9.2 with UCLA advancing. I’m more worried about the next game, but I know Mark Few and this year’s squad will be laser focused on beating these Bruins.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 09:04 PM #19
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    653

    Default

    I honestly, honestly wanted Michigan, just to shut their fans up, but I've got a couple of obnoxious UCLA fans that I have to deal with that this makes it worth it. Go Zags!
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 09:06 PM #20
    Zag365
    Zag365 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    West Seattle
    Posts
    1,059

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    I'm geeked beyond geeked. Yes, I remember 2006 like it was yesterday. Adam was not the only person crying that night. I want redemption, and I'm sure Adam wants its too. Saturday is going to be like Xmas, or Zag-mas.
    I like that we are getting UCLA. We had that game in 2006 and let it slip away, especially the final strip. A payback win this weekend will help us fans feel some measure of justice. Players on current team not only weren't part of the Zag family then, but were only little kids, so, I assume, don't have any emotional scar that we have as fans. But, I'm hoping they hear enough this week about that tragedy to give them a special reason to want to win this one for the program.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 09:08 PM #21
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    I like that we are getting UCLA. We had that game in 2006 and let it slip away, especially the final strip. A payback win this weekend will help us fans feel some measure of justice. Players on current team not only weren't part of the Zag family then, but were only little kids, so, I assume, don't have any emotional scar that we have as fans. But, I'm hoping they hear enough this week about that tragedy to give them a special reason to want to win this one for the program.
    Adam definitely wasn’t the only one crying that night
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 09:11 PM #22
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,829

    Default

    I can't emotionally take a game where we win by less than 20. Dominate, crush, and move on.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  23. Today, 09:23 PM #23
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,592

    Default

    UCLA?

    I'm getting that Searcy Lannister vibe out of Spokane. Give Adam a front row seat. Hell, they gonna show his picture non stop for the next week. The media will gobble up this back story.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  24. Today, 09:26 PM #24
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,593

    Default

    I LOVE that it's UCLA! Not that we really needed motivation, but I'm sure the veterans will find a way to use this as well. I'd love to exorcise that old ghost.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  25. Today, 09:52 PM #25
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,894

    Default

    Guys, they put it to rest in the Tourney on 3-27-15:


    https://kenpom.com/box.php?g=5976&y=2015
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules