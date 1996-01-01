Thread: It's UCLA

Originally Posted by Zag365 Originally Posted by

I like that we are getting UCLA. We had that game in 2006 and let it slip away, especially the final strip. A payback win this weekend will help us fans feel some measure of justice. Players on current team not only weren't part of the Zag family then, but were only little kids, so, I assume, don't have any emotional scar that we have as fans. But, I'm hoping they hear enough this week about that tragedy to give them a special reason to want to win this one for the program.