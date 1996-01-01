Thread: It's UCLA

How bad do you want to beat 'em?
Are you laughing at ME?
Poor Adam has to hear about the 2006 game all week now.
But it’s revenge time boys.
What a great day for the Zags, they dominate USC then UCLA beats Michigan. I hope the Zags beat UCLA by 30, if not more.
It's not the size of the Bulldog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the Bulldog!
GO ZAGS!!!
Honestly, UCLA is winning with defense but they wont keep up with us. I expect this line to open at 12 or more. Time to return the favor
Ugly game.
I predict a win.
And put somebody on Juzang.
I just want to win. Don’t care at all it’s UCLA. We already beat them in the tourney since that 06 game.
Timme should do work against Riley
I don't care how good UCLA's defense is.
They won a game scoring 51 points.
They are going to have to score 20 plus more to beat us. And our defense is damned formidable, too.
Barttorvik early line is 12.6.
Gosh that game was awful to watch, but it's interesting that UCLA has won games in this tourney scoring 80+ and now barely scoring 50. Timme should have a field day up front again but yeah someone guard Juzang because Juwan couldn't figure that out in 40 minutes!
William Hill line set to open at Gonzaga -13.5 (Same as against Creighton)
I don't care if it's UCLA or another team. Revenge is silly at this point. I do think we can beat them. I hope we play defense like today. Our passing and shooting got sloppy in the 2nd half today. We recovered towards te end. If we play UCLA like we played in the first half, I'd think we're almost unbeatable. SO let
s beat UCLA and move on to Baylor or Houston. We need a title.
I'm geeked beyond geeked. Yes, I remember 2006 like it was yesterday. Adam was not the only person crying that night. I want redemption, and I'm sure Adam wants its too. Saturday is going to be like Xmas, or Zag-mas.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Yahoo line is -14.5
Zags average seed faced jumps up to 9.2 with UCLA advancing. I’m more worried about the next game, but I know Mark Few and this year’s squad will be laser focused on beating these Bruins.
I honestly, honestly wanted Michigan, just to shut their fans up, but I've got a couple of obnoxious UCLA fans that I have to deal with that this makes it worth it. Go Zags!
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
I can't emotionally take a game where we win by less than 20. Dominate, crush, and move on.
UCLA?
I'm getting that Searcy Lannister vibe out of Spokane. Give Adam a front row seat. Hell, they gonna show his picture non stop for the next week. The media will gobble up this back story.
I LOVE that it's UCLA! Not that we really needed motivation, but I'm sure the veterans will find a way to use this as well. I'd love to exorcise that old ghost.
Guys, they put it to rest in the Tourney on 3-27-15:
https://kenpom.com/box.php?g=5976&y=2015
