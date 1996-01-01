Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Tease?

  Today, 07:26 PM #1
    Hoopaholic
    Default Tease?

    My official Gonzaga university Facebook page posted what a great game and congrats to moving on


    Then stated. Cant wait for tomorrows surprise announcement


    Hmmmmm Chet?
  Today, 07:29 PM #2
    Zagceo
    Default

    Yes please
  Today, 07:30 PM #3
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    My official Gonzaga university Facebook page posted what a great game and congrats to moving on


    Then stated. Can’t wait for tomorrow’s surprise announcement


    Hmmmmm Chet?
    I don’t think that would be on the university account
  Today, 07:32 PM #4
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I dont think that would be on the university account
    Well it was so maybe some other big announcement
  Today, 07:35 PM #5
    RenoZag
    Default

    https://www.facebook.com/GonzagaUniv...58987254442141

    ZAGS WIN!!!! The Zags are returning to the Final Four®!! Keep an eye out for some BIG NEWS coming tomorrow  its virtually unbelievable! #ZagMadness
    Perhaps a FF watch party in the McCarthey for the fans / students ? Maybe an outdoor watch party ?
  Today, 07:37 PM #6
    ZagaZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Well it was so maybe some other big announcement

    Walker Kessler is a big.
  Today, 07:42 PM #7
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    https://www.facebook.com/GonzagaUniv...58987254442141



    Perhaps a FF watch party in the McCarthey for the fans / students ? Maybe an outdoor watch party ?
    That makes sense
  Today, 07:45 PM #8
    ZagaZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    https://www.facebook.com/GonzagaUniv...58987254442141



    Perhaps a FF watch party in the McCarthey for the fans / students ? Maybe an outdoor watch party ?
    Would that be "virtually unbelievable!" ? I would hope for something bigger.
