Thread: Shout out to Aaron Cook

With 8 points and shooting perfect from the field and FT line he deserves a little recognition!! This guy plays as hard as anybody on the team. True game changer when needed.
Always ready to step in and contribute with varying roles and minutes, so glad to have him.
When they showed his stat line tonight for the season my thought was that it in no way reflected his impact on the season and his value to this team.
Yes, I love when Cook gets on the floor. Energy, great defense, and timely shooting. What a baller.
+1 for sure
What a great piece of the puzzle he has been.
Love Aaron. A terrific team player.
he has come up big all year, so cool to see him doing it now too
I can totally see Cook being called upon to take on Juzhang (and accomplish) to cool him off.
Plays great D, brings energy when we need it, hits 3s when opposing team sags off him, dependable ballhandler, and keeps the offensive tempo running high. What's not to like. The fact that he probably had to concede minutes when AN joined is also to his credit.