Thread: Shout out to Aaron Cook

  Today, 07:05 PM #1
    Default Shout out to Aaron Cook

    With 8 points and shooting perfect from the field and FT line he deserves a little recognition!! This guy plays as hard as anybody on the team. True game changer when needed.

  Today, 07:06 PM #2
    Default

    Always ready to step in and contribute with varying roles and minutes, so glad to have him.
  Today, 07:08 PM #3
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    With 8 points and shooting perfect from the field and FT line he deserves a little recognition!! This guy plays as hard as anybody on the team. True game changer when needed.

    He had a great game. But didn’t he air ball his first 3 attempt? I must be thinking of someone else.
  Today, 07:10 PM #4
    Default

    When they showed his stat line tonight for the season my thought was that it in no way reflected his impact on the season and his value to this team.
  Today, 07:11 PM #5
    Default

    Yes, I love when Cook gets on the floor. Energy, great defense, and timely shooting. What a baller.
  Today, 07:19 PM #6
    Default

    +1 for sure
  Today, 07:21 PM #7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Yes, I love when Cook gets on the floor. Energy, great defense, and timely shooting. What a baller.
    Creighton’s coach even called him out recently, I think, in the after-game press conference. He was discussing the attributes of this team and he added something to the effect of, “And they bring in Cook off the bench, who can really get under you defensively.” That is a nice compliment from an opposing coach. It should go without saying that nobody wants anyone under them defensively. Most college players are too athletic to let that happen. He’s a special player in his own right.

    What a great piece of the puzzle he has been.
  Today, 08:32 PM #8
    Default

    Love Aaron. A terrific team player.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 08:33 PM #9
    Default

    he has come up big all year, so cool to see him doing it now too
  Today, 08:41 PM #10
    Default

    I can totally see Cook being called upon to take on Juzhang (and accomplish) to cool him off.
  Today, 08:43 PM #11
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    With 8 points and shooting perfect from the field and FT line he deserves a little recognition!! This guy plays as hard as anybody on the team. True game changer when needed.

    Don't forget he had more blocks than the Mobley's brothers!
  Today, 08:47 PM #12
    Default

    Plays great D, brings energy when we need it, hits 3s when opposing team sags off him, dependable ballhandler, and keeps the offensive tempo running high. What's not to like. The fact that he probably had to concede minutes when AN joined is also to his credit.
