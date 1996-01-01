Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Gonzaga vs USC post game analysis and thoughts

    Default Gonzaga vs USC post game analysis and thoughts

    Gonzaga 85
    USC 66

    The best game I've seen Gonzaga play this year. It was so unbelievable and beautiful. Timme and Suggs were unstoppable, and the teams passing just destroyed USC's so called awesome zone and awesome defense and awesome shot blockers. Gonzaga wasn't supposed to be able to go inside and score and that's what they did all not long. They had no answer for Timme and Suggs, and the Zags passing.

    So proud of the way we played. Great coaching by Few and his staff. It was the perfect game plan. I'll close now so others can chat and I can watch the next game. I'll write more later at the half.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    A+ first half, boredom induced C+ in the 2nd. Game was over at halftime.

    Beautiful to watch. USC totally outclassed in all phases of the game.

    Conference of Champions my a$$

    Go ZAGS
    A+ first half, boredom induced C+ in the 2nd. Game was over at halftime.

    Beautiful to watch. USC totally outclassed in all phases of the game.

    Conference of Champions my a$$

    Go ZAGS
    I call the second half a case of taking care of business. It did get a bit sloppy, but no other complaints after that scintillating first half.
    - my favorite stat......aaron cook blocked more shots than the mobley brothers combined.


    (spoiler usc blocked zero shots, amazing!)
