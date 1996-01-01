Thread: Worth rewinding for this

Worth rewinding for the comment by Charles that GU got screwed in ‘17 out of a NC on a blown out of bounds call. And, shockingly, NC Kenny agreed.
No Andy pointed it out and the others weren't all about it.
Katz absolutely called out the out of bounds play and the other guys on the dais were like "huh?"
I heard it more like you Jazz, except I thought Kenny said what?
I’m in the Katz brought it up camp, and the others didn’t know what he was talking about. Interesting example of how witnesses are all telling the truth as they understand it but they remember it differently.