Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Worth rewinding for this

  1. Today, 06:12 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,807

    Default Worth rewinding for this

    Worth rewinding for the comment by Charles that GU got screwed in ‘17 out of a NC on a blown out of bounds call. And, shockingly, NC Kenny agreed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:14 PM #2
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    rennis is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Woodinville, WA
    Posts
    2,863

    Default

    No Andy pointed it out and the others weren't all about it.
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:15 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,807

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by rennis View Post
    No Andy pointed it out and the others weren't all about it.
    Are you sure?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:17 PM #4
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    rennis is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Woodinville, WA
    Posts
    2,863

    Default

    Katz absolutely called out the out of bounds play and the other guys on the dais were like "huh?"
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:20 PM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,807

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by rennis View Post
    Katz absolutely called out the out of bounds play and the other guys on the dais were like "huh?"
    Ok, grazie
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:09 PM #6
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,563

    Default

    I heard it more like you Jazz, except I thought Kenny said what?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:17 PM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,807

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    I heard it more like you Jazz, except I thought Kenny said “what”?
    Yeah I thought it was Chuckles who brought it up
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:24 PM #8
    Lewey
    Lewey is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Mead
    Posts
    237

    Default

    I’m in the Katz brought it up camp, and the others didn’t know what he was talking about. Interesting example of how witnesses are all telling the truth as they understand it but they remember it differently.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules