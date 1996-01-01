Thread: Any idea of game times Saturday?

I'm trying to decide if I have time to go golfing!
Any idea what the game times are? Even just what time they are supposed to be starting. (I know we won't know which slot we are in till afterwards)
I'm trying to decide if I have time to go golfing!
Any idea what the game times are? Even just what time they are supposed to be starting. (I know we won't know which slot we are in till afterwards)
Final Four — Saturday, April 3
TBD CBS 5 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
TBD CBS 8:30 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Times are ET, Kong
thanks
ty!
We're the late game!
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Zags in the late game!
5:34 tip on Saturday.