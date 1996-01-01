Thread: Post game radio GU-USC

Hudson: Celebration continues in Indy. Win by double figures against one of the hottest teams in America. Gu was in control almost the whole way. The only part of concern was the 8-0 run by USC early. The Zags outscored and outrebounded the Trojans. Timme 23, Kispert and Suggs 18 at the topranked Zags make it to 30-0 and second trip to the Final Four. 5th year in a row with 30 wins. GU shoots 50% on the nose, holding USC to 38.7% and only 4-15 from three. Suggs just missed triple double at 18-10-8. GU now 80 minutes away from the title and perfection. GU just showered with confetti, not too much but enough to take a picture. Smiles across each and every face. Bulldogs fans hanging around. Everyone said USC has this and USC has that but GU came out and just took them apart. Morrsion said I'll be honest, I was really worried about this team and their length but the Zags followed the plan, switched and boxed out. MVP of the West Region, Drew Timme.
Michaelson: Everybody delivered Anton delivered, the calmness of Nembhard. Drew got us off to a great start. It was physicall in there tonight and it was just a special effort from us tonight. A couple of the USC guys got to their numbers but they didn't get much help, We did a great job on Eaddy. Cook hit some bug shots for us. It was just a special effort.
Hudson said and he Morrison were talking about Suggs and he has been good at the tournament but not like he delivered tonight. He has such a high IQ, he knocked down a three, he has a calmness about him, he's so athletic, so explosive.
Timme: It's great man, I can't even describe the feeling. It was a great team effort, we bought in as a team and as a family. I'm just proud of us. Morrison said this is another game where he went up against NBA type athletes against the Mobley brothers and he just delivered. He gets a steal on a point guard to get us going early. He had dunks on transition, he's been playing great the whole tournament.
Hudson said this team has had a goal since August of the Final four and they have been under pressure to deliver the whole season and they delivered again toinght.GU led wire to wire. Morrsion thought one of the key plays of the whole night was when Timme stole the ball from Eaddy at the beginning of the game. GU really used their defense tonight. Gu scored the first 7 and forced USC to call a timeout. Then it was 15-4 on Suggs dunk. The Zags set the tone early they would be able to get out and run against the Zone. Suggs best offensive performance of the tournament continued as he hit a three building the lead to 34-19 and they were shooting 60%. The Trojans appeared shell shocked and kept calling timeout. Kispert hit a three and it was 39-23. Everytime USC made a little spurt of any kind the Zags res
ponded. The lead went up to 64-43 when the left Cook open. Morrsion said Cook minutes are tough. He knows it he makes a mistake Few
will yank him and he delivered a couple threes., 2 rebounds and a block That's all I got tonight . You can check the boxscore for the stats.
