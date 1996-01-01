Thread: Post game presser?

Need that link!
Need that link!
It's live on CBS Sports Network now. . .I'll get a link up after I get some food in my stomach, 23. . . or one of our fine posters will put up a link. . .
Here's the YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTQpQoss6Vc
Time to fire up the BBQ. . .
Interesting to hear Suggs talk about how much he loves it here. And it was Geno Crandell's experience here that really solidified it for him.
Thanks guys.
My favorite part was Suggs describing how nervous he was watching UConn women’s game last night.
5:34 tip on Saturday.
My favorite part 23dpg!