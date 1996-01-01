Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - NCAA Elite 8 - USC - 03. 30. 21

Timme set the tone with the steal and the PG skills at the tip.
Kispert
Timme
Suggs
Ayayi
Nembhard
Cook
Watson
The Defense
Other ??
This board is trying way too hard to hand out plaudits to everyone. Timme went up against the top pick in next years draft and took him to school. He started us off with 2 steals and never let up he was flat out amazing. He causes so many problems for the opposing team on defense. He was just fantastic.
Suggs is just so damn good....4 games and 4 different "Bulldog of Game"
