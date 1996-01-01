Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - NCAA Elite 8 - USC - 03. 30. 21

View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - NCAA Elite 8 - USC - 03. 30. 21 ?

Voters
84. You may not vote on this poll

  • Kispert

    0 0%

  • Timme

    30 35.71%

  • Suggs

    47 55.95%

  • Ayayi

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Cook

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • The Defense

    5 5.95%

  • Other ??

    2 2.38%
  Today, 06:32 PM #26
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,321

    Default

    Timme set the tone with the steal and the PG skills at the tip.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:43 PM #27
    NEC26
    NEC26 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,980

    Default

    This board is trying way too hard to hand out plaudits to everyone. Timme went up against the top pick in next years draft and took him to school. He started us off with 2 steals and never let up he was flat out amazing. He causes so many problems for the opposing team on defense. He was just fantastic.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:45 PM #28
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,468

    Default

    Suggs is just so damn good....4 games and 4 different "Bulldog of Game"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:18 PM #29
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,019

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jayray View Post
    Also, when did this every game thread get a new name, thought it was always Zag Unit of the game.
    It has been the "BZ Bulldog of the Game" since January 2020 (in honor of our late founder, Bob Zag). It used to be "GUnit of the Game" as seen in this archive:

http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...og-of-the-Game

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...og-of-the-Game
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:18 PM #30
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,388

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tummydoc View Post
    Clearly, Peated Scotch for the win. Thank God I didn't have to call on the bench.
    Ha! I had a couple cold beers before the game (medicinal purposes) and switched to the single malt at the tip-off. Im glad the extra medication wasnt necessary.

    Timme was amazing but Suggs got my vote. Great team defense again, Final Four and two to go!
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:19 PM #31
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,019

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gu03alum View Post
    Timme was the reason the team built the lead and then the game was over.
    And that's why he got my vote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
