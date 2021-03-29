Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Good breakdown of USC vs Gonzaga by Katz

  1. Today, 09:53 AM #1
    GoZag
    GoZag is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    51

    Default Good breakdown of USC vs Gonzaga by Katz

    https://www.ncaa.com/video/basketbal...s-no-1-gonzaga
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:59 AM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,999

    Default BYU Coach Pope on the Zags ( from The Athletic )

    LINK: https://theathletic.com/2484593/2021...he-final-four/


    A team with a confounding zone and elite inside-the-arc defense, coupled with 57.3 percent shooting overall and 60 percent efficiency from 3-point range in its last two NCAA Tournament games, with depth and athletes to run and recover  is that kind of team capable of ending Gonzagas run? The tournament is wacky so anything can happen, said BYU coach Mark Pope, whose team played both the Trojans and the Zags this season. But I have seen these Zags up close and personal probably more than I wanted to this year. You gotta deal with them inside 10 feet, you gotta deal with their physicality on the glass, you gotta deal with them in transition, of course. And then youre going to have to get a little lucky.

    I am such a fan that I tend to be completely hyperbolic, so take it with a grain of salt, but I dont know if theres been a better passing team in college basketball in the last 20 years, Pope said of Gonzaga. Because Mark Few can deploy lineups of varying sizes and looks, one has to assume the ability to switch between defenses might be USCs path to stunting the most efficient attack in the country. Even simply altering the look of the zone as the Trojans did Sunday  Enfield said they changed bumps and rotations on the fly against the Ducks  might be critical to keeping Gonzaga somewhat off-kilter offensively.

    As Pope notes, Gonzaga doesnt appear to be a very physical team  until you take the floor and realize its an extremely physical group. If you cant answer them 10 feet and in, whether that be in transition or in the post or on penetration and cuts, you dont have a chance to play in the game, Pope said. Like youre not even going to be welcome to join the game. If you can manage them within 10 feet, then at least youre welcome. You have to check that box if you want a chance to win. You just have to.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:06 AM #3
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,467

    Default

    The not so sung heroes ......Andrew and Watson......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:08 AM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,083

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    The not so sung heroes ......Andrew and Watson......
    Add Aaron to that list...he's a major disruptor of opponents' point guards.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:12 AM #5
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,467

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Add Aaron to that list...he's a major disruptor of opponents' point guards.
    My bad....of course....perhaps the most underrated player.....a rock in a rock fight...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules