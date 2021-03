Thread: Good breakdown of USC vs Gonzaga by Katz

A team with a confounding zone and elite inside-the-arc defense, coupled with 57.3 percent shooting overall and 60 percent efficiency from 3-point range in its last two NCAA Tournament games, with depth and athletes to run and recover — is that kind of team capable of ending Gonzaga’s run?Because Mark Few can deploy lineups of varying sizes and looks, one has to assume the ability to switch between defenses might be USC’s path to stunting the most efficient attack in the country. Even simply altering the look of the zone as the Trojans did Sunday — Enfield said they changed bumps and rotations on the fly against the Ducks — might be critical to keeping Gonzaga somewhat off-kilter offensively.As Pope notes, Gonzaga doesn’t appear to be a very physical team … until you take the floor and realize it’s an extremely physical group.