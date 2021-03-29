Thread: Good breakdown of USC vs Gonzaga by Katz

A team with a confounding zone and elite inside-the-arc defense, coupled with 57.3 percent shooting overall and 60 percent efficiency from 3-point range in its last two NCAA Tournament games, with depth and athletes to run and recover is that kind of team capable of ending Gonzagas run? The tournament is wacky so anything can happen, said BYU coach Mark Pope, whose team played both the Trojans and the Zags this season. But I have seen these Zags up close and personal probably more than I wanted to this year. You gotta deal with them inside 10 feet, you gotta deal with their physicality on the glass, you gotta deal with them in transition, of course. And then youre going to have to get a little lucky.
I am such a fan that I tend to be completely hyperbolic, so take it with a grain of salt, but I dont know if theres been a better passing team in college basketball in the last 20 years, Pope said of Gonzaga.
Because Mark Few can deploy lineups of varying sizes and looks, one has to assume the ability to switch between defenses might be USCs path to stunting the most efficient attack in the country. Even simply altering the look of the zone as the Trojans did Sunday Enfield said they changed bumps and rotations on the fly against the Ducks might be critical to keeping Gonzaga somewhat off-kilter offensively.
As Pope notes, Gonzaga doesnt appear to be a very physical team
until you take the floor and realize its an extremely physical group. If you cant answer them 10 feet and in, whether that be in transition or in the post or on penetration and cuts, you dont have a chance to play in the game, Pope said. Like youre not even going to be welcome to join the game. If you can manage them within 10 feet, then at least youre welcome. You have to check that box if you want a chance to win. You just have to.