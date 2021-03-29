Thread: Good breakdown of USC vs Gonzaga by Katz

A team with a confounding zone and elite inside-the-arc defense, coupled with 57.3 percent shooting overall and 60 percent efficiency from 3-point range in its last two NCAA Tournament games, with depth and athletes to run and recover  is that kind of team capable of ending Gonzagas run?Because Mark Few can deploy lineups of varying sizes and looks, one has to assume the ability to switch between defenses might be USCs path to stunting the most efficient attack in the country. Even simply altering the look of the zone as the Trojans did Sunday  Enfield said they changed bumps and rotations on the fly against the Ducks  might be critical to keeping Gonzaga somewhat off-kilter offensively.As Pope notes, Gonzaga doesnt appear to be a very physical team until you take the floor and realize its an extremely physical group.