GAME THREAD: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight - GU v USC - 3.30.2021
Games are getting bigger and competition is getting tougher. Time to put a Zag stamp on west coast basketball.
Tip: 7:15 PM Eastern, 4:15 Pacific
TV: TBS
Video Stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch
Audio Stream: http://player.listenlive.co/65791
Live Stats: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
