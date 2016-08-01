Games are getting bigger and competition is getting tougher. Time to put a Zag stamp on west coast basketball.

Tip: 7:15 PM Eastern, 4:15 Pacific

TV: TBS

Video Stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch
Audio Stream: http://player.listenlive.co/65791

Live Stats: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter