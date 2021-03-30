Thread: Cool Article About Stockton's Semi-Secret Pickup Games

The first rule* of Sunday Ball is to never speak publicly about Sunday Ball.*Thats actually not a real rule, but it can feel that way to the pickup basketball participants in Spokane, Wash., those lucky few who can scratch, cajole or sneak their way onto a group text sent by a Hall of Famer for weekend games that often feature a dozen hoopers who played/play in the NBA.Still, its a secretive enough space that many of the participants assume a wary tone when reached. Who told you about Johns games? asks Adam Morrison, the Gonzaga legend and infrequent Sunday Ball participant.