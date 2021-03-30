Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Cool Article About Stockton's Semi-Secret Pickup Games

  Today, 05:41 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    https://www.si.com/college/2021/03/3...on-daily-cover

    The first rule* of Sunday Ball is to never speak publicly about Sunday Ball.

    *Thats actually not a real rule, but it can feel that way to the pickup basketball participants in Spokane, Wash., those lucky few who can scratch, cajole or sneak their way onto a group text sent by a Hall of Famer for weekend games that often feature a dozen hoopers who played/play in the NBA.

    Still, its a secretive enough space that many of the participants assume a wary tone when reached. Who told you about Johns games? asks Adam Morrison, the Gonzaga legend and infrequent Sunday Ball participant.
  Today, 05:59 AM #2
    TacomaZAG
    Thanks, Strike, that was a great read!!

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 06:37 AM #3
    Sarenyon
    very enjoyable, thanks for the find.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 06:45 AM #4
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere
    https://www.si.com/college/2021/03/3...on-daily-cover
    Great article and even better recruiting tool!!
