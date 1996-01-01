Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Game Day! Gonzaga vs USC in the Elite 8

    Default It's Game Day! Gonzaga vs USC in the Elite 8

    Good morning Zag fans. iIt's GAME DAY. The best day of the week. And today we get the privilege of playing University of Southern Cal. There are some fans who seem kind of afraid of the big cats from Southern Cal. But I guarantee you, the Zags are not.

    I'm up early this morning. Shouldn't surprise anyone. Who can sleep on a day like today? I got red hot Zag blood flowing through me this morning. I've found a new montra this morning: Be the Zag! I love it and will be saying it all day.

    Be the Zag! Be the unbeaten team that you are. Play like you've played all year, and we'll be fine. Be confident, and I know you are. You're the Zags!

    So let's get our best Zag gear on, and get ready to rock and roll tonight. I'm so glad we're playing first, cause I'm so excited for this game. I don't know if we've ever played USC, since '99. I can't remember playing them. When I think of USC I think of football, and not basketball. Sorry! They are very good team, but not good enough to defeat the boys from Washington State. I look for Kispert, Timme, and Suggs to be the All-Americans that they are, and for Ayayi and Nembhard to continue to play like they too should be on that list. I am anxious to see Watson and Cook bring the really tough D the Zags will need to put down the Trojan horse.

    We are One! We are Zags!

    Go Zags!

    ps This is a good day to watch the videos of Zag Nation. There are a couple great ones.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default Beat USC

    Big game today.

    Get it done. Zags.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Default Gonzaga's Zombie Nation

    If you want to get pumped up for the game just watch Gonzaga's Zombie Nation video. Get's me every time.

    Also I'm looking for that video of I think 4 Gonzaga students singing this awesome Gozaga song about the Zags. I used to watch it a few years ago before games. I'm trying to find it but can't. Can anyone help me. It's soooo awesome! Thanks. Oh And watch Zombie Nation.

    I love watching videos of the students and especially the Kennel Club. It gives me the story behind the great story of the Zags. We have all missed the Kennel Club this year, and all their love for their guys. I know that the players have not forgotten, and I pretty much feel sorry for all the players this year who are new and have not seen The Kennel Club in action. The first few times I saw the Zags live in K2, I watched the Kennel Club about as much as I watched the game. They are so entertaining, and seeing them live, you really get a sense of why Zags are so hard to beat at home. I also saw some videos this morning of the tent cities of students camping out, sometimes days, before the big games. I have also loved the love the students have for their boys.

    All of ZagNation is totally behind this great team today. And we will rise together, victorious. It's a great story for sure.

    Go Zags!

    ps not seen but heard
    not in sight but felt
    We Are......Zag Nation

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
