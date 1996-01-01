Thread: It's Game Day! Gonzaga vs USC in the Elite 8

It's Game Day! Gonzaga vs USC in the Elite 8
Good morning Zag fans. iIt's GAME DAY. The best day of the week. And today we get the privilege of playing University of Southern Cal. There are some fans who seem kind of afraid of the big cats from Southern Cal. But I guarantee you, the Zags are not.
I'm up early this morning. Shouldn't surprise anyone. Who can sleep on a day like today? I got red hot Zag blood flowing through me this morning. I've found a new montra this morning: Be the Zag! I love it and will be saying it all day.
Be the Zag! Be the unbeaten team that you are. Play like you've played all year, and we'll be fine. Be confident, and I know you are. You're the Zags!
So let's get our best Zag gear on, and get ready to rock and roll tonight. I'm so glad we're playing first, cause I'm so excited for this game. I don't know if we've ever played USC, since '99. I can't remember playing them. When I think of USC I think of football, and not basketball. Sorry! They are very good team, but not good enough to defeat the boys from Washington State. I look for Kispert, Timme, and Suggs to be the All-Americans that they are, and for Ayayi and Nembhard to continue to play like they too should be on that list. I am anxious to see Watson and Cook bring the really tough D the Zags will need to put down the Trojan horse.
We are One! We are Zags!
Go Zags!
ps This is a good day to watch the videos of Zag Nation. There are a couple great ones.
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!