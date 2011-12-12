Thread: Elite Eight Discussion Thread - 29-30 March

Monday Games on CBS
Oregon St v Houston at 7:15 Eastern, 4:15 Pacific
Arkansas v Baylor 9:57 Eastern, 6:57 Pacific
Tuesday Games on TBS
Zags v USC at 7:15 Eastern, 4:15 Pacific
UCLA v Michigan at 9:57 Eastern, 6:57 Pacific
Monday Games on CBS
Oregon St v Houston at 7:15 Eastern, 4:15 Pacific
Arkansas v Baylor 9:57 Eastern, 6:57 Pacific
Tuesday Games on TBS
Zags v USC at 7:15 Eastern, 4:15 Pacific
UCLA v Michigan at 9:57 Eastern, 6:57 Pacific
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Given these are the 4 teams left on this side of the bracket, I can't see a way that Baylor isn't in the championship game.
Also....Now that I've said that, it will definitely be one of the other 3 teams
Looking forward to a couple good games tonight.
Lucas field doesn’t have a look/feel of football stadium. Obviously have moved in banner and curtains.
sight lines look better IMO
I wonder if this is the round where the remaining P12 teams are shown the way out.
Oregon St certainly seems to be experiencing regression towards the mean.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
osu stopped the bleeding and now back to only 4 down.
.
.
.
"thnk god for few" jazzdelmar(12/12/11 12:50pm)
.
"When most of us couldn't buy a basket. Where do we get off anyway?!" siliconzag (11/17/06 5:45:41 pm)
.
I am monitoring the price of a donut
.
The plot thickening in this game...interesting. All momentum with the beavers. How do cougars handle it?
Now within 3...
Hmmmm tied up
GO ZAGS!!!
Beavers run out of gas?