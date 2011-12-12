Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Elite Eight Discussion Thread - 29-30 March

  Today, 02:53 PM #1
    Default Elite Eight Discussion Thread - 29-30 March

    Monday Games on CBS

    Oregon St v Houston at 7:15 Eastern, 4:15 Pacific

    Arkansas v Baylor 9:57 Eastern, 6:57 Pacific


    Tuesday Games on TBS

    Zags v USC at 7:15 Eastern, 4:15 Pacific

    UCLA v Michigan at 9:57 Eastern, 6:57 Pacific
  Today, 03:16 PM #2
    Default

    Given these are the 4 teams left on this side of the bracket, I can't see a way that Baylor isn't in the championship game.

    Also....Now that I've said that, it will definitely be one of the other 3 teams

    Looking forward to a couple good games tonight.
  Today, 03:27 PM #3
    Default

    Lucas field doesn’t have a look/feel of football stadium. Obviously have moved in banner and curtains.

    sight lines look better IMO
  Today, 04:08 PM #4
    Default

    I wonder if this is the round where the remaining P12 teams are shown the way out.
  Today, 04:15 PM #5
    Default

    Oregon St certainly seems to be experiencing regression towards the mean.
  Today, 05:01 PM #6
    Default

    osu stopped the bleeding and now back to only 4 down.
  Today, 05:08 PM #7
    Default

    The plot thickening in this game...interesting. All momentum with the beavers. How do cougars handle it?
  Today, 05:09 PM #8
    Default

    Now within 3...
  Today, 05:10 PM #9
    Default

    Hmmmm tied up
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 05:17 PM #10
    Default

    Beavers run out of gas?
