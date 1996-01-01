Thread: Final Four Tickets

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Final Four Tickets

    If a certain basketball team wins a certain game tomorrow and fans were interested in attending the Final Four, has anyone seen info on tickets?

    My understanding is the schools will only get 750 tickets each which mean my paltry donations arent going to get me access to tickets through GU. But at 25% capacity that should still leave 15,000 tickets (minus whatever the sponsors gobble up). The NCAA has been selling the early rounds openly but I cant find anything for the Final Four. Even stubhub only had one ticket for sale (for $38k).

    Any insights or recommendations would be greatly appreciated.

    (I know this belongs in the tickets forum but its understandably a ghost town over there this season so hope maybe someone in the know will see it here).
    Default

    I certainly don't mind having this post here. The only time I get "fired up" is the rare occurrence when somebody is "scalping" (or trying to make a profit) on this and/or the Ticket board.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
