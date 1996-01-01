Thread: OT-Allow myself to introduce.....myself....TO WOOHOO'S EPIC TRIP TO THE SWEET 16 GAME

Last week, I posted in the tickets section of the forum, looking for tickets to the S16 game. Indy is only about a 4 and a half hour drive from my place here near St. Louis, so I thought it'd be a good opportunity to see the zags. It was also important to get to the game, as it was looking to be my LAST CHANCE to continue my streak of "Seeing the zags in person at least once per year going all the way back to 2004". I was certain that streak was going to end this season, since fans were not allowed at most games.
So anyway, I got a PM from an incredibly generous poster/alum, offering his extra ticket to me, as long as I didn't mind sitting with him, his son, and grandson. I mean....ARE YA KIDDING?? I'd agree to hang by my toenails from the rafters at Hinkle if it got me in the door!!!! Anyway, I couldn't believe it. Just absolutely FLOORED. It never ceases to amaze me, the generosity of Gonzaga people. It's just a huge family, and there are ENDLESS stories like this. These tickets were selling for $800 EACH. And he just offered this to me. I guess I should add, it wasn't COMPLETELY free. I do have to buy him a beer next time I'm in Spokane!! Sounds like a heck of a deal to me!! I hope I can repay this (and a bunch of others) favor soon!
Yesterday, I left Washington, Missouri at 6am. It's a simple drive. I went straight to Hinkle, where I waited outside for a bit to meet up with 'Anonymous Poster McGee' (I figured I would let the poster reveal himself, if he would choose to do so. I didn't want his inbox to suddenly be inundated with ticket requests!). It was....FREEZING. In 30 minutes, I got hypothermia four times. Luckily, when my entire body was numb, the pain went away. When I met up with Anonymous Poster McGee and had our introductions, we waited for the zags team bus. We welcomed the players, who all had their game faces on.
Then we headed inside. I've been to Hinkle once before (I don't wanna talk about it), but it looked as BEAUTIFUL as ever!!
Anonymous Poster McGee pointed out dozens of important GU people, and introduced me to a couple. This guy was one of them. (one of my all time favs)