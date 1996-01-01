Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: OT-Allow myself to introduce.....myself....TO WOOHOO'S EPIC TRIP TO THE SWEET 16 GAME

    OT-Allow myself to introduce.....myself....TO WOOHOO'S EPIC TRIP TO THE SWEET 16 GAME

    Last week, I posted in the tickets section of the forum, looking for tickets to the S16 game. Indy is only about a 4 and a half hour drive from my place here near St. Louis, so I thought it'd be a good opportunity to see the zags. It was also important to get to the game, as it was looking to be my LAST CHANCE to continue my streak of "Seeing the zags in person at least once per year going all the way back to 2004". I was certain that streak was going to end this season, since fans were not allowed at most games.

    So anyway, I got a PM from an incredibly generous poster/alum, offering his extra ticket to me, as long as I didn't mind sitting with him, his son, and grandson. I mean....ARE YA KIDDING?? I'd agree to hang by my toenails from the rafters at Hinkle if it got me in the door!!!! Anyway, I couldn't believe it. Just absolutely FLOORED. It never ceases to amaze me, the generosity of Gonzaga people. It's just a huge family, and there are ENDLESS stories like this. These tickets were selling for $800 EACH. And he just offered this to me. I guess I should add, it wasn't COMPLETELY free. I do have to buy him a beer next time I'm in Spokane!! Sounds like a heck of a deal to me!! I hope I can repay this (and a bunch of others) favor soon!

    Yesterday, I left Washington, Missouri at 6am. It's a simple drive. I went straight to Hinkle, where I waited outside for a bit to meet up with 'Anonymous Poster McGee' (I figured I would let the poster reveal himself, if he would choose to do so. I didn't want his inbox to suddenly be inundated with ticket requests!). It was....FREEZING. In 30 minutes, I got hypothermia four times. Luckily, when my entire body was numb, the pain went away. When I met up with Anonymous Poster McGee and had our introductions, we waited for the zags team bus. We welcomed the players, who all had their game faces on.



    Then we headed inside. I've been to Hinkle once before (I don't wanna talk about it), but it looked as BEAUTIFUL as ever!!



    Anonymous Poster McGee pointed out dozens of important GU people, and introduced me to a couple. This guy was one of them. (one of my all time favs)

    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    The game was a BLAST. I would estimate Creighton outnumbered GU fans nearly 2 to 1. They were LOUD.....for like...17 minutes anyway. haha




    Random photo that is further proof that I married my soul mate. While at the game, my wife sent me this photo of the outfit she was wearing to church for me. Interesting side note- this is the SECOND hottest outfit she wears for me.

    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    Anonymous Poster McGee's son (who is a great guy. Got along really well with him. I have to say, he knows his zag stuff. Had a blast chatting with him) pointed out THIS guy, and then helped me track down a permanent marker.








    This was such a great moment. I had this jersey custom-made before Adam's junior season. I've gotten quite a few comments on it over the years, and I have worn this to over 30 games between 2004 and 2021. I've been mulling over the decision of retiring it to my zags man cave wall, but just haven't had the guts to do so. NOW....it's time. (Well, I think I'm actually going to wait until the season ends...cuz...I don't wanna jinx anything). But this will look so incredible in a big frame on my zags man cave wall. Great moment.

    I also have to add, as always, every time I approach a zags player (former or current), they're as cool and humble as you could ever hope.
    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    As I walked the arena, I handed out about 20 Zag-4-Life bracelets that I had left over from a couple seasons back when I had a few hundred made for the Omaha, NE pregame social (against Creighton, ironically). That was fun. ALWAYS love seeing, chatting/visiting with zags fans.
    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    After we thumped Creighton, we had some quick 'goodbyes' as Anonymous Poster McGee had to catch a flight, and I headed out of the arena back to my car to make the trek right back to StL. As I walked through the parking lot, a guy with a camera man asked if I would mind answering a couple questions about the zags/game. I said, sure. Pretty hilarious, I started getting messages 2-3 hours later that I was (briefly) on KHQ last night!! haha. When I text that to my wife, she replied "Well of course you were on the Spokane news, why wouldn't I expect that to happen?" haha! You can see that video here->

    https://www.khq.com/news/fans-react-...7a4ebd03b.html
    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    Anonymous Poster McGee- THANK YOU AGAIN. Epic trip. I know it was a small gesture on your end, but it meant the WORLD to me.





    That's all folks! Thanks for reading.

    PS- There's actually a chance I'll attempt to drive BACK to Indy tomorrow. My 12 year old hooper, Kaleb, was crying because he wanted to come. I have been checking ticket prices for the E8....they're DIRT CHEAP!?!?! Makes no sense. Only thing I can think of is that this E8 game is on a weekday...?

    Anyway, stay tuned to this thread. I'll post some additional pics/info if and when Little Hoo and I end up heading back out to Indy!

    GO ZAGS!!
    gozagswoohoo
    Zagceo

    Thanks for sharing

    LOVE IT!
    Malastein

    This is amazing! Glad you could attend and meet some legends!!!
    webspinnre

    Anonymous Poster McGee's son (who is a great guy. Got along really well with him. I have to say, he knows his zag stuff. Had a blast chatting with him) pointed out THIS guy, and then helped me track down a permanent marker.








    This was such a great moment. I had this jersey custom-made before Adam's junior season. I've gotten quite a few comments on it over the years, and I have worn this to over 30 games between 2004 and 2021. I've been mulling over the decision of retiring it to my zags man cave wall, but just haven't had the guts to do so. NOW....it's time. (Well, I think I'm actually going to wait until the season ends...cuz...I don't wanna jinx anything). But this will look so incredible in a big frame on my zags man cave wall. Great moment.

    I also have to add, as always, every time I approach a zags player (former or current), they're as cool and humble as you could ever hope.
    The entire story is great, but this part is EPIC! Congrats!
    Zagdawg

    Congratulations!! Great story and great memory!

    Go Zags!
    Default

    Yeah, I caught you on the tube last night woohoo. The mask only fooled me for a few seconds.
    Default

    Told my wife, when I heard it was on the actual news, I was worried. I couldn't really remember what I said, and I didn't remember how I said it. All I could picture was me on tv like "Well....*clears throat* I....think the....Gonzaga's....are a.......more better team"


    Luckily, it ended up not so bad!
    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    Happy for you my friend! Now you need to get up to NYC area.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
