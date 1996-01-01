Thread: OT-Allow myself to introduce.....myself....TO WOOHOO'S EPIC TRIP TO THE SWEET 16 GAME

Anonymous Poster McGee's son (who is a great guy. Got along really well with him. I have to say, he knows his zag stuff. Had a blast chatting with him) pointed out THIS guy, and then helped me track down a permanent marker.This was such a great moment. I had this jersey custom-made before Adam's junior season. I've gotten quite a few comments on it over the years, and I have worn this to over 30 games between 2004 and 2021. I've been mulling over the decision of retiring it to my zags man cave wall, but just haven't had the guts to do so. NOW....it's time. (Well, I think I'm actually going to wait until the season ends...cuz...I don't wanna jinx anything). But this will look so incredible in a big frame on my zags man cave wall. Great moment.I also have to add, as always, every time I approach a zags player (former or current), they're as cool and humble as you could ever hope.