Thread: Other Regional Finals-Thoughts and Predictions

    zagzilla
    What are you expecting from the other 3 regional finals? Who are you rooting for? Why?

    Today's games include Houston who has had the easiest trip to a Regional Final I can recall. They have faced a 15 seed, a 10 , 11 and now comes a 12 seed-WOW. Can the Beavers get the job done? Hope so.

    Can the Razorbacks give Baylor a test? I don't think so. Will Baylor's 3 point shooting return?

    Can UCLA complete the First Four to Final Four run by knocking off Michigan? That would be fun to see. Wolverines don't seem to have missed a beat with Livers out yet and now that Alabama is out, looks like they are in our path for a championship.

    There are exactly 7 games left in the season-savor them, basketball fans.

    ZZ
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    I'm secretly hoping that Gonzaga plays nobody but PAC 12 teams from here on out, just for the hilarity of the conversation.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
