Thread: Other Regional Finals-Thoughts and Predictions

What are you expecting from the other 3 regional finals? Who are you rooting for? Why?
Today's games include Houston who has had the easiest trip to a Regional Final I can recall. They have faced a 15 seed, a 10 , 11 and now comes a 12 seed-WOW. Can the Beavers get the job done? Hope so.
Can the Razorbacks give Baylor a test? I don't think so. Will Baylor's 3 point shooting return?
Can UCLA complete the First Four to Final Four run by knocking off Michigan? That would be fun to see. Wolverines don't seem to have missed a beat with Livers out yet and now that Alabama is out, looks like they are in our path for a championship.
There are exactly 7 games left in the season-savor them, basketball fans.
ZZ