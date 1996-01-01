Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Seattle radio hosts hatred for Gonzaga

  1. Today, 09:39 AM #1
    Zag_Dad's Avatar
    Zag_Dad
    Zag_Dad is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2013
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,369

    Default Seattle radio hosts hatred for Gonzaga

    https://twitter.com/softykjr/status/...913851904?s=10

    Local (Seattle) radio host Dave Softy Mahler has a decent following in the Seattle area. He, not surprisingly, is a HUGE Husky fan. Despite the fact that he never went to UW (he attended Bellevue Community College) he constantly brags about how good we (the U-Dub) are at everything sports related.

    Thats all fine... I guess.. however, his hatred towards Gonzaga is unbearable. He constantly refers to Mark Few as a weasel. And has now embraced Washingtons conference rival (USC) to accomplish something UW hasnt been able to do ... beat Gonzaga.

    His tweet yesterday was just too much (see link above). In his ignorant rant he encourages USC, in the name of America to beat Gonzaga.

    I hope this thread doesnt violate some board rules/policies but I would encourage our fan base to tweet Softy and respond to his offensive tweet alleging GU players/fans are un-American.

    His tweet really does go too far and in the PC sensitive Seattle community, I would think his comments about Gonzagas foreign born players may not sit well with the radio show producers.

    Looking forward to Tuesday

    GO ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:16 AM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,434

    Default

    "Dont worry about what other people have to say about Gonzaga. Act like we have been here before".

    Is what the peacemakers on this board will tell you. We are definitely the most PC and friendly message board in Ameria. Bar none. Which is fine. Supports the GU clean image. For my money, that guys a jackass.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:25 AM #3
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,309

    Default

    Guy’s a troll......clicks are money....don’t feed...IMO
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:41 AM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,766

    Default

    Old Brooklyn expression, "F### him where he breathes."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:44 AM #5
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    922

    Default

    Softy is a jerk. Haven't listened to him in years. And yes, he tries to sound like a UDUB alum, which he isn't. He's a jerk.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules