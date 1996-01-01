https://twitter.com/softykjr/status/...913851904?s=10
Local (Seattle) radio host Dave Softy Mahler has a decent following in the Seattle area. He, not surprisingly, is a HUGE Husky fan. Despite the fact that he never went to UW (he attended Bellevue Community College) he constantly brags about how good we (the U-Dub) are at everything sports related.
Thats all fine... I guess.. however, his hatred towards Gonzaga is unbearable. He constantly refers to Mark Few as a weasel. And has now embraced Washingtons conference rival (USC) to accomplish something UW hasnt been able to do ... beat Gonzaga.
His tweet yesterday was just too much (see link above). In his ignorant rant he encourages USC, in the name of America to beat Gonzaga.
I hope this thread doesnt violate some board rules/policies but I would encourage our fan base to tweet Softy and respond to his offensive tweet alleging GU players/fans are un-American.
His tweet really does go too far and in the PC sensitive Seattle community, I would think his comments about Gonzagas foreign born players may not sit well with the radio show producers.
Looking forward to Tuesday
GO ZAGS