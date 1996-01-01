Thread: GU vs Southern Cal - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Zags move on to the elite 8 and face USC. How will the Zags fair against the Mobley brothers and the rest of the Trojans?
What are you expecting to see on Tuesday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
86 State of Washington
69 State of California
Just win baby
Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
Just had a look at this team's CV. It's not bad but it's not great either. They are playing well when it matters, however.
Talent will out.
81-70 Zags
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
I predict Timme and Kispert will have their best game of tournament. Double Double for both, and Kispert will get at least 5 threes.
Zags 85
USC 72