Thread: GU vs Southern Cal - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    LongIslandZagFan
    Default GU vs Southern Cal - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Zags move on to the elite 8 and face USC. How will the Zags fair against the Mobley brothers and the rest of the Trojans?

    What are you expecting to see on Tuesday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    86 State of Washington
    69 State of California
    Irish_eliZAG
    Default

    Just win baby
    gueastcoast
    Default

    Just had a look at this team's CV. It's not bad but it's not great either. They are playing well when it matters, however.

    Talent will out.

    81-70 Zags
    ZagMan in Philly
    Default

    I predict Timme and Kispert will have their best game of tournament. Double Double for both, and Kispert will get at least 5 threes.
    Zags 85
    USC 72
