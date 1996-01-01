Thread: Trojans vs. Zags  Head to Head

-
Trojans vs. Zags Head to Head
The Zags, for the first time, reach the Elite 8 in consecutive seasons! Clearly a season of records upon records. But, things get far more serious now. No middling mid-major opponents. The Zags are taking on rising power conference teams from here on out. Next up, the University of Southern California Trojans (25-7, 17-6 conf). USC ended up in 2nd place in the Pac-12 this year. Their résumé is impressive this year, having wins against Montana, BYU, Santa Clara, Washington, and UC Riverside in OT! Haha, I kid. They otherwise barely played anyone outside of the Pac-12, except Connecticut, whom they lost to. What a weird year.
They lost to Colorado thrice. Their other losses include Oregon St. and Utah. While they are probably a potent team, they didn't really play any dangerous teams all year. It's pretty difficult to gauge their strength. They are 1-3 against Quad I-A teams, 3-4 against Quad I, and 6-3 against Quad II. That means 10-10 against Quad II or better. Impressive.
Basic Stats and Four Factors:
The Zags and Trojans split between the four factors for winning basketball (bottom four in the left column), making for a compelling matchup. According to KenPom, USC is currently ranked #6 (#14 offense, #4 defense), which would put the Zags facing the most difficult defense they've seen all year. USC's pace is on the slower side (#234), meaning tempo might become a major factor in the game. It's already been mentioned in the media that this game will pit the best 2-pt scoring team against the best 2-pt defense. Rock and hard place!
Efficiency Stats:
Barttorvik.com gives the Zags a 75% chance of winning, with a final score of 81-73, which would be the first time since the West Virginia game that the Zags win by single digits. Looking at the numbers, this could be a nail biter or another "holy crap, we won by a ton" game. USC lately looks good on TV, but actually terrible/mediocre on paper. It'll be interesting which team shows up.
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules