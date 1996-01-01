Thread: Does Kentucky have the most annoying fan base in all of college basketball?

Michigan is right up there, but Kentucky has to take the cake.
https://kentucky.forums.rivals.com/t....341906/page-2
They have created at least 4 posts in the past two days bashing Gonzaga and coming up with anything that they feel can diminish the zags. Here someone said the 2015 Kentucky’s team 2nd platoon would beat this team by 10-15. Also that the zags wouldn’t be a top 4 team in that 2015 year with this squad. Also that calipari is a better X’s and O’s Coach than few. Also that Gonzaga is the perfect school for “second tier talent” (whole thread).
It’s like they can’t take the zags getting the attention and the top recruits so their jealousy makes them crazy. It’s an awful look if you ask me.
Arrogant idiots would be a compliment—- I think they are just plain stupid?