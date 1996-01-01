Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Keys to beating USC

    allnet59
    Dec 2009
    Posts
    Default Keys to beating USC

    I really believe Anton Watson has to have a big game on both ends of the court to assure the Zags of a big win on Tuesday. Like to see him being a disruptor on defense and to add double digits on the offensive side of the ball. The Trojans looked a bit slow in the second half and a three quarter court press might help in getting some extra positions if we can get them to turn over the ball. All hands on deck!
    willandi
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    Run, defend the three and drive the paint.
    Are you laughing at ME?
