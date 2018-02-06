Thread: Elite Eight 2021 - Who Wins?

Pick the winner of each regional final ... multiple choices enabled
Poll will be up momentarily
West #1 Gonzaga
West #6 Southern California
South #1 Baylor
South #3 Arkansas
Midwest #2 Houston
Midwest #12 Oregon State
East #1 Michigan
East #11 UCLA
So many brackets, so little time.
Chalk. No upsets.
Are you laughing at ME?
Pac12 will have zero teams in final four.
USC is looking like the second best team left.
I actually like the way UCLA matches up with Michigan so I think they can get that one, but I've got all chalk otherwise
Not that impressed by Houston. Paper lion. That’s my upset.