  • West #1 Gonzaga

    25 89.29%

  • West #6 Southern California

    3 10.71%

  • South #1 Baylor

    24 85.71%

  • South #3 Arkansas

    1 3.57%

  • Midwest #2 Houston

    16 57.14%

  • Midwest #12 Oregon State

    9 32.14%

  • East #1 Michigan

    21 75.00%

  • East #11 UCLA

    4 14.29%

  • More Cowbell !!!

    3 10.71%
Thread: Elite Eight 2021 - Who Wins?

  Today, 07:56 PM #1
    Akzag
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,217

    Default Elite Eight 2021 - Who Wins?

    Pick the winner of each regional final ... multiple choices enabled


    Poll will be up momentarily
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 07:59 PM #2
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is online now
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,918

    Default

    Chalk. No upsets.
    Are you laughing at ME?
  Today, 08:01 PM #3
    Akzag
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,217

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Chalk. No upsets.
    It's crazy that with all of the upsets, we could still end up with three #1s and a #2 in the Final Four
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 08:01 PM #4
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,070

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Chalk. No upsets.
    ...and plenty of cowbell! lol
  Today, 08:04 PM #5
    23dpg
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,216

    Default

    Pac12 will have zero teams in final four.
  Today, 08:24 PM #6
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,070

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Akzag View Post
    It's crazy that with all of the upsets, we could still end up with three #1s and a #2 in the Final Four
    Not at all. The gap between the 3 #1 seeds remaining and the rest of the field reminds me of

  Today, 08:28 PM #7
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is online now
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,069

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Pac12 will have zero teams in final four.
    I think they will have Oregon State in the Final Four. Seems like it should be Zags, Wolverines, and Bears for the other three spots.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:49 PM #8
    Zagricultural
    Zagricultural is online now
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    732

    Default

    USC is looking like the second best team left.
  Today, 08:57 PM #9
    ZaGrad
    ZaGrad is online now
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Posts
    22

    Default

    I actually like the way UCLA matches up with Michigan so I think they can get that one, but I've got all chalk otherwise
  Today, 08:59 PM #10
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,286

    Default

    Not that impressed by Houston. Paper lion. That’s my upset.
