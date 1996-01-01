Thread: USC in the Elite 8

-
USC in the Elite 8
Winner to the Final Four!
Gonzaga -9. Surprised it’s not 10.
USC's length has caused everyone they have played problems. Even Oregon who has already played them and knew what to expect. I hope we can create turnovers and get out and run. Defense will be so key in this game. I am surprised how good USC is from three.
I think this will be our toughest test this year.
Number 6 team in kenpom, and I am far more scared of them than I am of Michigan. Their zone was very effective against the Ducks, do they play it every game like Syracuse or was that a matchup based thing? Haven't seen enough SC to know for certain, but I do know that Kispert is the perfect guy to beat a zone
One major advantage for USC? Playing in an empty gym. They’ve been doing that for years.
Let's not freak out. Tough test for sure, but beatable. Imagine how they feel about facing us. We have a stud starting lineup that when clicking is ridiculous. This team will make USC not look as crisp. We will put pressure on them they haven't seen yet.
America's Team!
3s break a zone. We need to do that. Obviously, easier said than done, but Kispert could be huge.
Tsk tsk. They must defend GU. No 1 offense and a very good defense. Not to worry. Our guards are big and are great. Corey isn’t small. We run better than anyone. We move on.
USC is gelling at the right time. Their supporting cast weren't world beaters during the regular season, but have looked top notch during the tournament. Peterson, Eaddy, White, and Anderson are all playing very well. They've got a great defensive system and the personnel to execute it at a high level. The length of their zone and Mobley's shot blocking ability at the rim is quite intimidating.
The Mobley brothers at the four and five are a tough match up for us. Drew is going to have his hands full guarding Mobley attacking off the bounce or when he's crashing the glass. He's going to have to be really smart and crafty on that end to play effective defense and stay out of foul trouble. I'm guessing we'll stick with the usual starting five, but Corey is going to have his hands full with Isaiah Mobley on the block. He's a legit NBA prospect with size who operates effectively with his back to the basket. Watson's defensive presence is going to be a massive factor in this game.
