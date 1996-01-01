Results 1 to 18 of 18

Thread: Elite 8: who do we want to play?

    I'm conflicted because I want USC and Oregon to lose. Triple overtime would be cool though.
    Man I don’t know. Ideally Oregon since they are lower numbers, but both are looking pretty... beatable, right now
    USC zone has the Oregon offense stumped. They pass around the perimeter and then hoist a 3.
    USC zone is tough.
    Not USC.
    America's Team!
    - i do not like oregon very very much, but still i 'was' pulling for them because usc is clearly the better team.
    - i do not see usc kicking away this halftime lead. they will probably end up beating oregon by 25 like they did earlier this year.

    - coaching staff will (probably already have) brake out the usc v. colorado films. somehow colorado beat usc 3 times this year.
    They way we beat USC is us controlling the pace like we have most of the year. We can't play in the hands of how they want to play. Play Gonzaga Ball and be confident. We're #1 for a reason.
    America's Team!
    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    They way we beat USC is us controlling the pace like we have most of the year. We can't play in the hands of how they want to play. Play Gonzaga Ball and be confident. We're #1 for a reason.
    This seems spot on. According to Bart Torvik, we're 6th in tempo and USC is 233rd. Gotta speed up the game and make smart passes.
    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    Not USC.


    Here's our game plan:

    Looks like USC. Good bigs and they run. We can win this one. Could use another mobile big but we play like today and we’re FF bound. Tough game though.
    Few will be happy with SC
    SC looking scary. Tough D, 3 ball is falling, gonna be a tough matchup!
    Gonna be a battle between teams with the number one 2pt% on O (GU) and the number one 2pt% on D. Along with the tempo differences this will be a game of contrast. Timme's gonna have to stand his ground on D and try to force Mobley to shoot away from the basket. Wonder if we'll see Ballo and/or Gregg a bit in this one.
    Quote Originally Posted by Jedster View Post
    Gonna be a battle between teams with the number one 2pt% on O (GU) and the number one 2pt% on D. Along with the tempo differences this will be a game of contrast. Timme's gonna have to stand his ground on D and try to force Mobley to shoot away from the basket. Wonder if we'll see Ballo and/or Gregg a bit in this one.
    Does Mobley shoot FTs well?

    Use a bunch of bench and hack him with a double team? Hurt us offensively but maybe a way to keep Timme out of foul trouble.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Quote Originally Posted by DZ View Post
    Does Mobley shoot FTs well?

    Use a bunch of bench and hack him with a double team? Hurt us offensively but maybe a way to keep Timme out of foul trouble.
    Maintain our defensive philosophy...guard the 3, no help defense inside, we won't be beaten by 2 pointers, our offense is too good. Watson is really coming into his own, and Aaron off the bench disrupts the opponent's point guard. As a team, USC is shooting 34% from 3, a far cry from Baylor's pace.

    So here's my question: what does USC do to slow us down, when nobody has really slowed us down all year? Have they encountered a team that moves the ball around like we do? Our offense destroys zone defenses.
    It will help a lot to have a guy who can hit that FT line jumper
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Quote Originally Posted by DZ View Post
    It will help a lot to have a guy who can hit that FT line jumper
    Nembhard
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post

    So here's my question: what does USC do to slow us down, when nobody has really slowed us down all year?
    Block shots and offensive rebound.
    We are on this earth to live, not to avoid death.
