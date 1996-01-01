Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Defensive Challenges Ahead

    Jedster
    Defensive Challenges Ahead

    Looking at the remaining teams in the Zags way, there's a lot of good defenses they'll play if they want to with the title. On their side of the bracket there's (KenPom AdjD):

    USC (5)
    Oregon (47)
    Michigan (8)
    Alabama (3)
    UCLA (58)

    Both Alabama and USC are favored so likely they'll need to face 2 top 10 defenses if they want to play in the title.

    The four other teams on the other side of the bracket have a number of challenges too, but we'd only have to play one of:
    Baylor (27)
    Arkansas (10)
    Houston (6)
    Oregon St. (62)

    5 of the remaining 9 teams (not named Gonzaga, who is # 6) all are in the top 10. It's gonna be a challenge and we'll have to be on the top of our game if we want to win 3 more. We can't turn the ball over 16 times like we did today as the breathing room is getting a lot less each game. I'm excited for the challenge, though my blood pressure doesn't like all the excitement!
    willandi
    How do those teams we might face match up on offense?

    I understand that they have defensive prowess, but if they can't outscore the Zags, It doesn't matter...and yes I know that each game has to be played to determine the winners.
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Hoopaholic
    Alabama third rated defense just gave up 40 for half to a rather pedestrian UCLA
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    willandi
    I turned away when it was 11-19, "Bama. Surprised to see that turn around.
    Are you laughing at ME?
    TexasZagFan
    Alabama's defense is rated that high? No wonder, they play in a really crappy conference.
    willandi
    LOLOLOLOLOL
    Are you laughing at ME?
