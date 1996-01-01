Thread: Defensive Challenges Ahead

Alabama third rated defense just gave up 40 for half to a rather pedestrian UCLA
Looking at the remaining teams in the Zags way, there's a lot of good defenses they'll play if they want to with the title. On their side of the bracket there's (KenPom AdjD):
USC (5)
Oregon (47)
Michigan (8)
Alabama (3)
UCLA (58)
Both Alabama and USC are favored so likely they'll need to face 2 top 10 defenses if they want to play in the title.
The four other teams on the other side of the bracket have a number of challenges too, but we'd only have to play one of:
Baylor (27)
Arkansas (10)
Houston (6)
Oregon St. (62)
5 of the remaining 9 teams (not named Gonzaga, who is # 6) all are in the top 10. It's gonna be a challenge and we'll have to be on the top of our game if we want to win 3 more. We can't turn the ball over 16 times like we did today as the breathing room is getting a lot less each game. I'm excited for the challenge, though my blood pressure doesn't like all the excitement!
