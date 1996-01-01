Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Tuesday time?

  Today, 02:31 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Tuesday time?

    Tuesday time? Early or late?
  Today, 02:36 PM
    gmo
    Default

    only two games, so both have to be 4:00 pm or after no?

    I'd guess 4:30 and 6:30ish. I'd also guess Gonzaga vs. Pac-12 will be the later game.

    Doubt we know actual times until after the game are done today and opponents decided.
  Today, 02:38 PM
    gonstu
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Tuesday time? Early or late?
    May not see decision until later - but i would guess it's the late game? (Two west teams). Other game will be michigan and ucla/bama...

    Not sure how they'll decide it. Any guesses from anyone? Or do we just have to wait until 9 tonight to find out.
  Today, 02:39 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Agree but both those times are really late for the east ....a 10pm start won’t draw flies.
    Monday’s late game is 6:57 pst...
  Today, 02:39 PM
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Monday games 4;15 and 6;55. Sop would assume tuesday is same. But no decision yet on which time slot we will get

    My guess is we get the 7defensive pm slot as it will be two west coast teams playing to maximize TV set exposure
  Today, 02:48 PM
    Default

    I'm moving Tuesday (yes, amazing timing ha... set a loooong time ago), so I'm just hoping it's evening or at least late afternoon so i can be done pointing and at least one TV is operational.

    Of course, i'll improvise if I need to.
  Today, 02:54 PM
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Tuesday time? Early or late?
    For the 22nd straight year ... we will learn the starting times/details for the next round 1-2 hours after the days’ play is completed.

    "To be continued ....."
  Today, 03:02 PM
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gmo View Post
    I'm moving Tuesday (yes, amazing timing ha... set a loooong time ago), so I'm just hoping it's evening or at least late afternoon so i can be done pointing and at least one TV is operational.

    Of course, i'll improvise if I need to.
    I am having my second eye cataract surgery Tues, at noon...so I should be good to go with either time. I will keep an aye on it, record it and watch with both eyes the next day (only if we in. If we lose I'll be busy wailing, weeping and gnashing my teeth, along with the rending of my garments an ripping out my hair).
  Today, 03:03 PM
    gueastcoast
    Default

    FWIW - on the ESPN site Tuesday times are showing TBD but we appear to be slotted for the late game.
  Today, 03:11 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    I am having my second eye cataract surgery Tues, at noon...so I should be good to go with either time. I will keep an aye on it, record it and watch with both eyes the next day (only if we in. If we lose I'll be busy wailing, weeping and gnashing my teeth, along with the rending of my garments an ripping out my hair).
    Good luck, Will. Be well.
  Today, 03:12 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    For the 22nd straight year ... we will learn the starting times/details for the next round 1-2 hours after the days’ play is completed.
    I guess being a moderator for TWENTY TWO STRAIGHT YEARS allows for some snark.
  Today, 03:14 PM
    Zagceo
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    I am having my second eye cataract surgery Tues, at noon...so I should be good to go with either time. I will keep an aye on it, record it and watch with both eyes the next day (only if we in. If we lose I'll be busy wailing, weeping and gnashing my teeth, along with the rending of my garments an ripping out my hair).
    good luck Will....Huddy and Morrison are just as good imo
  Today, 03:22 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    I am having my second eye cataract surgery Tues, at noon...so I should be good to go with either time. I will keep an aye on it, record it and watch with both eyes the next day (only if we in. If we lose I'll be busy wailing, weeping and gnashing my teeth, along with the rending of my garments an ripping out my hair).
    For sure, all the best with your surgery that it goes absolutely perfectly.
  Today, 03:33 PM
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gmo View Post
    For sure, all the best with your surgery that it goes absolutely perfectly.
    Big time. Good luck.

  Today, 03:35 PM
    Tuesday time?

    If I had to bet we would be the later game (6:45 tip roughly). First game will be a 4:15 tip roughly. If its about ratings, Id think Zags are the top draw Tuesday.


  Today, 04:26 PM
    Default

    Good luck on getting that fixedWill. I have a few maturing on my left side. We’re here at at fixing them these days. I suspect you’ll see the Tuesday game out of one eye!! Best wishes.!
