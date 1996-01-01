Thread: Tuesday time?

Tuesday time? Early or late?
only two games, so both have to be 4:00 pm or after no?
I'd guess 4:30 and 6:30ish. I'd also guess Gonzaga vs. Pac-12 will be the later game.
Doubt we know actual times until after the game are done today and opponents decided.
Agree but both those times are really late for the east ....a 10pm start won’t draw flies.
Monday’s late game is 6:57 pst...
Monday games 4;15 and 6;55. Sop would assume tuesday is same. But no decision yet on which time slot we will get
My guess is we get the 7defensive pm slot as it will be two west coast teams playing to maximize TV set exposure
I'm moving Tuesday (yes, amazing timing ha... set a loooong time ago), so I'm just hoping it's evening or at least late afternoon so i can be done pointing and at least one TV is operational.
Of course, i'll improvise if I need to.
FWIW - on the ESPN site Tuesday times are showing TBD but we appear to be slotted for the late game.
If I had to bet we would be the later game (6:45 tip roughly). First game will be a 4:15 tip roughly. If its about ratings, Id think Zags are the top draw Tuesday.
Good luck on getting that fixedWill. I have a few maturing on my left side. We’re here at at fixing them these days. I suspect you’ll see the Tuesday game out of one eye!! Best wishes.!