Thread: Post game radio GU-CU

Post game radio GU-CU
Hudson: How about those Bulldogs, 83-65 over Creighton. 33 straight victories, 20 some consecutive double digit wins? Creighton had a chance to be down by 5 when their 7 footer missed a shot at the rim to cut it to 5 and GU went down the floor to score and that actually felt like the beginning of the end for Creighton. When Timme went to the bench with a third foul, GU went from a 14 point lead to a 23 point lead. GU did a good job on their shooters, holding them to 1 shot and then getting down the floor. GU actually pushed the lead to 27 with just over 4 minutes remaining. Creighton only 5-23 from three @ 21.7%. GU was 9-24 @ 37.5%. GU advances to the Elite 8 for the 4th time in 6 years. GU shot better than 60% most of the day, but finished at 59.6%. Zags held Creighton to 40.6%.
Ayayi's numbers at the end of the game don't reflect what he did at the beginning of the game to set the tone. GU jumped out to a 22-12 lead. That was when Creighton had a couple buckets and a chance to cut it to 5. Creighton tired to take Anton outside and the drive to the basket around him but took a couple charges and made some hustle plays which kept him on the floor.
I went the post game TV conference here:
From the TV press conference: Nembhard: It's just the way we've been all year. We are so connected. It's exciting, I'm so grateful to be out here playing especaiallyy with Covid. The question was the pressure of being undefeated doesn't seem to ratchet up for you guys and Nembhard said we just focus on getting better every day. About Zegarowski-He's really good, he got to his shots quick. Suggs did a good job on him but he is a tough guard. You most challenging games are you in house 5 0n 5's. Are there parts of your game you haven't unleased yet. We always talk about squeezing out the last 5%, We still want to improve. The mustache-Everytime he has that stache he is playing well, it fits his personality. The way we warm up, the way we interact, we don't mix business with pleasure. The biggest thing for me is to stay aggressive, I think I've been doing that lately. The ability to fight thru adversity is big on this team too. I don't think we have peaked yet, we still want to squeeze out that last 5%.
Few: This is a great win for us, our defense made the difference tonight. They are scary good offensively and we did a really good job on the three line. We shored up the glass better in the 2nd half and that got us out running. Our passing has been great all year, our best attribute, that is why we score so well in the paint. We only have one true big and he's really not that. Not a traditional back to the basket guy, I saw early on Andrew was making some good reads on the ball screens and we wanted him to do that. He's one of the best I've ever seen at that. Creighton looked they were willing to give up a couple guys from three Meehan said. Few said you need to pick you poison with us. Even the misses Joel had looked pretty good to me. I mean he's shooting 40% from three. I think we had some off the chart performances on defense, once we settled in. Our guys really absorb our plan and they pay attention to detail. Drew and Andrew can really move their feet and switch. Its nice to know out team will show up, but it doesn't help me sleep better at night. McDermott is really good at planning and Zagerowski it a lot better in person than he is on film. There will be no more good nights of sleep in the bubble, from here on out things just get harder. We had lot of time off before this game because we are not traveling and now the next game comes at us in a hurry. We won't know who we're playing until after midnight tonight. That's where having a good staff pays off. We probably won't don't anything more than a walk through tomorrow and then it's game day. Nembhard becoming eligible this year. I told the staff to see if we could get a waiver for Andrew. I asked Corey and I asked Suggs and he got the biggest grin on his face and said coach are you kidding me, we need him. Nembhard is a fantastic defensive player. He plays at our pace. He's a big time passer and a great shooter We started watching how the guys were moving it early in the year and I started devising some warmups to make us better. They not only like to pass, they are really really good at it. It's not just delivering the ball, it's the context they deliver in. Corey wasn't one of our better passers but he's gotten really good at it. I don't know if anyone on USC or Oregon has a player like Zagerowski. It really doesn't matter our guys are fired up for the next challenge. I hope people realize how hard this tournament it is. It's really really hard to advance. You have to be good and you have to be good on game night. I know we have done it. but it's hard to get to this tournament and its hard to win when you're here. What is about the makeup of your group the pressure doesn't get to them. I'm telling you we have to go 3-0 from here on out to get where we want. I'm telling you the guys don't talk about it. They don't want it to end. If you ask the guys they want to play 25 more. Heck there is a looseness about them, heck we have Timme on the team and Suggs is loose. I mean the only veteran we have on our team is Corey and these guys just stay loose. Ben Gregg jumped into a team that has been together and Drew just took him under his wing and made him part of the team.
I jumped to the TV here rather that the radio. Thought I might get some more pertinent info from Nembhard and Few. So that's it. It' easy to check the boxscore for stats etc. That's it until Tuesday.
