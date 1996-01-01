Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Gonzaga vs Creighton (NCAA Tournament) Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Default Gonzaga vs Creighton (NCAA Tournament) Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 83
    Creighton 65

    A very very good 18 point victory in the Sweet 16. Now on to the Elite 8. Zags were actually up by 29 with five min to go and took the pedal off the medal. It really was a blow out victory. Zags dominated in every area. I especially liked how we ran, ran, ran and kept running the whole second half. Our fast transition game just blew them away. Like I said, we took a ten point half-time lead and ran it up to 29 in the second half. The nation got to see what excellent, beautiful passing looks like. They got to see what a beautiful offense looks like, and finally what a team that plays as a TEAM looks like.

    Four guys scored in double figures, with Tillie leading the way with 22, Nembhard with 17, Kispert with 13 and Ayayi with 12. Suggs got 9 and Watson 7. They shot 60% for the game and 38% from the 3 point line. They made 9 threes which is pretty good. They had a beautiful 23 assists. I love that stat.

    On the other hand, I felt the defense was also very very good after the first five minutes of the game. They held a good shooting Creighton to 40% shooting for the game, and 21% from the 3 point line. Creighton is known as a great 3 point shooting team, and Gonzaga's defense really held their shooters at bay. I think they did a real good job on their start guard, Zegarowski, to 19, with 12 coming in the first ten minutes of the game. For 2/3 of the game they held him in bay, 7 points. They also did a great job on their other, very good 3 point shooters. That's what they needed to do, and they did it. I also felt they did a great job on Bishop who only got 12, and I don't think he got one of his infamous dunks.

    I'll probably come back later for more, but will get this out to others to write. Great GREAT job Zags. Let's get ready for Tuesday.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    Good effort, cruise to a double digit victory. A little sloppy after the game was basically decided (too many TO's) and a little lacking in FT percentage. Easy to clean up as the guys march forward. Nit picking, I know, a solid B game for the guys. Plenty good today.

    Bring on the Pac-12.

    Fear the Blitz.............

    Go ZAGS
    Default

    After watching all the teams yesterday playing below standards, certainly in terms of fg %, my biggest takeaway from this game is Zags are rising to the occasion and playing loose and confident. Great to see as all the games yesterday seemed like players were feeling some heightened bubble pressure. Not the Zags!!!
    Default Gonzaga vs Creighton (NCAA Tournament) Post Game thoughts and analysis

    They did what they needed to do. Crazy thing is that this wasnt remotely close to their best performance and it was still a blowout. I would say they played a B or B- game today and were still very good.

    Like I said earlier this week, I thought the winner of USC/Oregon was a bigger concern than Creighton due to style of play. Tuesday cant get here fast enough.


    Default

    They did what they needed to do. Crazy thing is that this wasn’t remotely close to their best performance and it was still a blowout. I would say they played a “B” or “B-“ game today and were still very good.

    Like I said earlier this week, I thought the winner of USC/Oregon was a bigger concern than Creighton due to style of play. Tuesday can’t get here fast enough.


    I had the exact same thoughts and so did the television guys. "B" effort and cruise.

    We were not coming off picks aggressively or even throwing the passes with much aggression. Lots of TOs

    But our defense was unbelievable. Helped that they didn't shoot all that well but our defensive effort was outstanding.

    Lots to clean up and that's a good thing.
    Default

    B plus at best. Watch out P12 rep.
    Default

    - i'd grade the team as B+, both offensively and defensively.

    - my concern is as we move to the elite eight and hopefully further, we are going to see teams that protect the rim and are physical-physical--physical.
    - as a t.v. talking head said, to beat gonzaga you cannot let them run their offense as did creighton, you have to get them off balance, off their routes, off a step, by being physical. of course he said that is not to say to do anything illegal. but we know how baylor and florida state play, hand checks and hold all up and down the court.

    - anyway GAW is happy. my response to the thread asking what would be a satisfying season? i said to make the elite eight. want it all, but am satisfied and proud of what this team has accomplished.
    Default

    The PoG thus far:
    1. Watson
    2. Timme
    3. Nembhard

    3 games left for Ayayi, Kispert, and Suggs to fill in the Bingo card !
