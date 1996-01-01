Thread: Gonzaga vs Creighton (NCAA Tournament) Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 83
Creighton 65
A very very good 18 point victory in the Sweet 16. Now on to the Elite 8. Zags were actually up by 29 with five min to go and took the pedal off the medal. It really was a blow out victory. Zags dominated in every area. I especially liked how we ran, ran, ran and kept running the whole second half. Our fast transition game just blew them away. Like I said, we took a ten point half-time lead and ran it up to 29 in the second half. The nation got to see what excellent, beautiful passing looks like. They got to see what a beautiful offense looks like, and finally what a team that plays as a TEAM looks like.
Four guys scored in double figures, with Tillie leading the way with 22, Nembhard with 17, Kispert with 13 and Ayayi with 12. Suggs got 9 and Watson 7. They shot 60% for the game and 38% from the 3 point line. They made 9 threes which is pretty good. They had a beautiful 23 assists. I love that stat.
On the other hand, I felt the defense was also very very good after the first five minutes of the game. They held a good shooting Creighton to 40% shooting for the game, and 21% from the 3 point line. Creighton is known as a great 3 point shooting team, and Gonzaga's defense really held their shooters at bay. I think they did a real good job on their start guard, Zegarowski, to 19, with 12 coming in the first ten minutes of the game. For 2/3 of the game they held him in bay, 7 points. They also did a great job on their other, very good 3 point shooters. That's what they needed to do, and they did it. I also felt they did a great job on Bishop who only got 12, and I don't think he got one of his infamous dunks.
I'll probably come back later for more, but will get this out to others to write. Great GREAT job Zags. Let's get ready for Tuesday.
Go Zags!