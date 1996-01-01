Thread: Congratulations Gonzaga

Originally Posted by sheps001 Originally Posted by

I thought Creighton's game plan was foolish. No team can run with GU and we are underestimated on defense. You have to blame the

Creighton coaching staff for not seeing this. They key is to keep it close and not let GU run. Let them accumulate fouls and get frustrated having to

play a modified half court offense. This is what Baylor must do if they are to have a chance and assuming both teams make it that far. No trying run with GU,

it just does not work. And to add insult to injury, Hunter Salis commits to GU and he was Creighton's prize recruit. The last possession with 24.3 seconds to

go was telling. Creighton just gave up plain and simple and didn't even defend. Haven't see anything like this in a long time. They are a good team though and given

the right game plan would have kept it a lot closer. Next up is the winner of two seeds that are lower than Creighton, which shows you how upsets can change things.

GO ZAGS!!!!!!