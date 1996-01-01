Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Congratulations Gonzaga

  1. Today, 12:11 PM #1
    siliconzag
    siliconzag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Massaciuccoli, Italy
    Posts
    960

    Default Congratulations Gonzaga

    You may be my second favorite team, but tonight the Zags were great. It was clear from the get go. Really balanced effort and Creighton couldn't hit their shots or stop the inside game. I hope the Zags run the table. I think it is fair to say that Mark Few has matured into a really great coach, and there are way too many assassins on the Zags team. Good luck the rest of the way.

    Sili
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:12 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,750

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by siliconzag View Post
    You may be my second favorite team, but tonight the Zags were great. It was clear from the get go. Really balanced effort and Creighton couldn't hit their shots or stop the inside game. I hope the Zags run the table. I think it is fair to say that Mark Few has matured into a really great coach, and there are way too many assassins on the Zags team. Good luck the rest of the way.

    Sili
    Ciao, bello
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:13 PM #3
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,304

    Default

    Cheers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:28 PM #4
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,552

    Default

    Good seeing you, Sili. I've been thinking about you 'cause I know you're a bigger fan of Creighton (also a graduate I believe). I know that you do love Gonzaga though and spent years here posting on this forum. I have missed you, and was hoping you'd drop by and say hi to us. Hope all is well in Italy I believe. God bless you and yours.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:30 PM #5
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,294

    Default

    Tee hee
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:42 PM #6
    sheps001
    sheps001 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Posts
    220

    Default

    I thought Creighton's game plan was foolish. No team can run with GU and we are underestimated on defense. You have to blame the
    Creighton coaching staff for not seeing this. They key is to keep it close and not let GU run. Let them accumulate fouls and get frustrated having to
    play a modified half court offense. This is what Baylor must do if they are to have a chance and assuming both teams make it that far. No trying run with GU,
    it just does not work. And to add insult to injury, Hunter Salis commits to GU and he was Creighton's prize recruit. The last possession with 24.3 seconds to
    go was telling. Creighton just gave up plain and simple and didn't even defend. Haven't see anything like this in a long time. They are a good team though and given
    the right game plan would have kept it a lot closer. Next up is the winner of two seeds that are lower than Creighton, which shows you how upsets can change things.
    GO ZAGS!!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 12:44 PM #7
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,517

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    I thought Creighton's game plan was foolish. No team can run with GU and we are underestimated on defense. You have to blame the
    Creighton coaching staff for not seeing this. They key is to keep it close and not let GU run. Let them accumulate fouls and get frustrated having to
    play a modified half court offense. This is what Baylor must do if they are to have a chance and assuming both teams make it that far. No trying run with GU,
    it just does not work. And to add insult to injury, Hunter Salis commits to GU and he was Creighton's prize recruit. The last possession with 24.3 seconds to
    go was telling. Creighton just gave up plain and simple and didn't even defend. Haven't see anything like this in a long time. They are a good team though and given
    the right game plan would have kept it a lot closer. Next up is the winner of two seeds that are lower than Creighton, which shows you how upsets can change things.
    GO ZAGS!!!!!!
    You can change a teams dynamics, tendencies and makeup for a single game...creighton does not play like St Mary and difficult to change that for a single game
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 01:07 PM #8
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    829

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by siliconzag View Post
    You may be my second favorite team, but tonight the Zags were great. It was clear from the get go. Really balanced effort and Creighton couldn't hit their shots or stop the inside game. I hope the Zags run the table. I think it is fair to say that Mark Few has matured into a really great coach, and there are way too many assassins on the Zags team. Good luck the rest of the way.

    Sili
    Turns out, Crow tastes good. I've feasted on it many times myself. Hope you're doing well, Sili.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:11 PM #9
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,387

    Default

    Thanks, Sili.

    Hope we run the table too. I think if a team is going to to beat the Zags this year they’re going to need to control the paint. Not really Creighton’s game.

    Please stop in again anytime, always liked your input. I know there can be bit of entitlement to suffer through around here, but with 6 straight sweet 16s in a row, and now with four of those elite 8s or better, I don’t think it can be avoided.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules