Thread: Congratulations Gonzaga

Turns out, Crow tastes good. I've feasted on it many times myself. Hope you're doing well, Sili.
You may be my second favorite team, but tonight the Zags were great. It was clear from the get go. Really balanced effort and Creighton couldn't hit their shots or stop the inside game. I hope the Zags run the table. I think it is fair to say that Mark Few has matured into a really great coach, and there are way too many assassins on the Zags team. Good luck the rest of the way.
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
