View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Sweet 16 vs. Creighton - 03. 28. 21 ?

Voters
75. You may not vote on this poll

  • Kispert

    0 0%

  • Timme

    6 8.00%

  • Nembhard

    61 81.33%

  • Ayayi

    5 6.67%

  • Watson

    2 2.67%

  • Suggs

    1 1.33%

  • Other. . .(and why )

    0 0%
Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Sweet 16 vs. Creighton - 03. 28. 21

  Today, 01:26 PM #26
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,387

    Default

    Nembhard. What a year it’s been.

    It’s weird but it feels like we just coasted into the Elite Eight. I’m waiting for the Zags to crank it up to the next gear. Know it’s coming soon.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    
  Today, 01:37 PM #27
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,456

    Default

    Few has said several times that Andrew is the best ball screen passer he has ever coached......IMHO it is the passing that makes it all work...skilled passing..

    Three games ...three wins......three different " Bulldogs of the game ".
    
  Today, 01:45 PM #28
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    1,932

    Default

    Andrew was his usual solid self. Honorable mention to the team trainer....the fellas can play hard.
    
