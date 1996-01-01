Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Sweet 16 vs. Creighton - 03. 28. 21

Nembhard. What a year it’s been.
It’s weird but it feels like we just coasted into the Elite Eight. I’m waiting for the Zags to crank it up to the next gear. Know it’s coming soon.
Kispert
Timme
Nembhard
Ayayi
Watson
Suggs
Other. . .(and why )
Few has said several times that Andrew is the best ball screen passer he has ever coached......IMHO it is the passing that makes it all work...skilled passing..
Three games ...three wins......three different " Bulldogs of the game ".
Andrew was his usual solid self. Honorable mention to the team trainer....the fellas can play hard.